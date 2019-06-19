Video: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun

The Fuse was originally Specialized's foray into the plus sized market in 2015 but, like many of those bikes, it never really picked up much traction (pun intended). Specialized is hoping to turn that around by upping the fun factor, increasing the travel, ditching the carbon and putting the wheels on a diet - which makes the 2020 edition a whole new bike, really.



The biggest overhaul here is the geometry. Specialized added 20mm of reach to all sizes and slackened the head angle down to 66° (66.5° on the M4 frame option). Other modernizing are a seat tube steepened a full degree to 74° and has been straightened to accommodate long dropper posts, while the stand-over height was dropped by as much as 52mm.

Fuse Details:

• Aluminum hardtail (M4 (premium grade) or M1 options)

• Single-speed convertible dropout,

• 74° seat tube, 66° head tube

• Wheels: 29" x 2.6" standard, 27.5" x 2.8" Plus compatible

• Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

• MSRP: $1,250 USD - Fuse, $2,150 - Fuse Expert, $800 - frame only

The Fuse now rocks out with 780mm bars and a 45mm stem as standard.

Fuse Geometry

The standover is far greater and the bike is now compatible with much longer dropper posts. Adjustable dropouts give you the option to run single speed or to adjust the chainstay length by up to 15mm to change the handling.

1X drivetrains across the board for this mid-range hardtail. Plus size tire clearance is still on offer, but the Fuse is spec'ed with narrower tires now.

There are two geometry charts here, as two separate frames are available. The M4 frame is featured on Expert and Comp 29 models and is made from a higher grade aluminium. This means Specialized can build the tube walls thinner and therefore make a lighter, but equally as strong frame.The tires are still fatter than average, with out of the box specs coming at either 29x2.6" or 27.5x2.8" - definitely more manageable than the 3" tires on the original bike. The rest of the Fuse is more conventional, with Boost axle spacing and a threaded bottom bracket.Three builds are available - two from the M4 grade and one from A1. Prices range from $1,250 (Fuse 27.5) to $2,150 (Fuse Expert 29). The frame-only option will retail for $800.