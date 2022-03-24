Video: The Lastest Tech From Lourdes World Cup - Pivots Just Got Higher

The first round of the World Cup is always going to see the biggest updates in terms of tech. Here, we see new frames from Intense and Cube, and Mondraker looks to be incorporating an idler and potentially new links. Speculation is also rampant regarding new forks and shocks from RockShox. There also appears to be a close-to-production crankset from TRP. The brand, which is the racing division of the brake manufacturer Tektro, looks to be expanding its range even further.
And don't worry, if moving pictures aren't your cup of tea we've got plenty of additional tech articles from Lourdes on the way soon.
"This little isolator sits at the bottom of each fork shaft and decouples a dirct connection of the shaft from the fork lower. The end of the shaft sits between two rubber disks, which are housed in a cup/cap system. The cup/cap is then bolted to the fork lower. As a result, the fork can absorb really small vibrations more effectively because the static friction of the seals won’t need to be overcome during those small vibrations."
