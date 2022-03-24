close
Video: The Lastest Tech From Lourdes World Cup - Pivots Just Got Higher

Mar 24, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

The first round of the World Cup is always going to see the biggest updates in terms of tech. Here, we see new frames from Intense and Cube, and Mondraker looks to be incorporating an idler and potentially new links. Speculation is also rampant regarding new forks and shocks from RockShox. There also appears to be a close-to-production crankset from TRP. The brand, which is the racing division of the brake manufacturer Tektro, looks to be expanding its range even further.

And don't worry, if moving pictures aren't your cup of tea we've got plenty of additional tech articles from Lourdes on the way soon.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Henry Quinney DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH World Cup Dh Tech


13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Best looking intense since the black/red Tracer. Good lines, no gawdy graphics, simple logo. Please leave it that way. (Yes I know it's a proto and they will gross it up with their graphics depth. Don't @me).
  • 9 2
 Rockshox 38 boxxer.
  • 2 0
 There might be something really interesting going on with the new RockShox forks apart from 38mm stanchions. A decoupler on the shaft.
"This little isolator sits at the bottom of each fork shaft and decouples a dirct connection of the shaft from the fork lower. The end of the shaft sits between two rubber disks, which are housed in a cup/cap system. The cup/cap is then bolted to the fork lower. As a result, the fork can absorb really small vibrations more effectively because the static friction of the seals won’t need to be overcome during those small vibrations."
wheelbased.com/2021/12/29/bicycle-suspension-components-by-sram/?amp=1
  • 4 0
 Curiously, the bike that I liked the most was the Mondraker, beautiful.
  • 4 1
 John Hall hitting all the press release points very well. Don’t think he missed one!
  • 3 4
 Give it another year you will have a pivot point as high as the saddle and idler wheel attached to your hip. A skate board wheel as a back wheel. A horizontal head angle. 1 metre wide bars. Someone changing gear for you from a mission control centre. It's all getting beyond ridiculous.
  • 1 0
 Have you ever considered bmx?
  • 1 0
 You would prefer this?

m.pinkbike.com/photo/9396149

I did not watch video
  • 3 2
 I hope it’s not muddy or that intense is going to double in weight when the shock gutter is full
  • 1 0
 Free momentum down the hill. No extra weight duct taped on the BB needed.
  • 1 0
 at 0:31 why does the camera look all jacked? Its like someone put a poorly done bokeh filter on it
  • 2 1
 The pivots are too damn high
  • 1 0
 Is it weird im slightly aroused after watching this?

Post a Comment



