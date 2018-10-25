RED BULL BIKE

Video: Freeriding's Next Generation - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Oct 25, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Ethan Nell, Reed Boggs, DJ Brandt, and Adolf Silva are all relative newcomers to Red Bull Rampage, but they're hoping to mix it up with the freeride veterans.

Be sure to tune in at 10:00am Pacific on Friday, October 26th to watch all the action.

Must Read This Week
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
79575 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
66614 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
64558 views
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
59743 views
Jolanda Neff Joins Trek Factory Racing
44838 views
The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders
43573 views
Video: Gwin on the Goat
42397 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions
39700 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023100
Mobile Version of Website