Video: The Night Harvest MTB & BMX Jam

Jun 1, 2018
by Thomas Sandell  
The Night Harvest 2018 - MTB and BMX Jam

by ThomasSandell
The Night Harvest is the biggest annual dirt jump event in Africa. Freddy Human very graciously let us turn his backyard into our dirt jump sanctuary and this was the 6th year the Night Harvest has run. Monster Energy and other companies brought in some of their top riders from around the world to enjoy our jumps with us, including Catfish on the microphone. This was another year for the books and we hope to see everyone back next year for some more madness. Enjoy a selection of images from Eric Palmer below.

Flip Turndown
Leandro Moreira was going insanely high on every trick. Flip Turndown.

Dipped 3 back seatgrab
Pat Casey with his chill but savage style. 360 seatgrab.

3 Lookback
Gary Young was here as well! Legendary 3 lookback.


3 Table
Greg Illingworth made the annual trip back to his homeland to shred with the homies.

Flip Whip
Sam Reynolds came to down especially and sent it! Lines on lines.

Double Grab
Pat Casey getting buck on these crazy cannonballs.

Frontie Cliffhanger
Best trick went the hardest ever with almost all riders unleashing their bangers.

Rock Solid
Adolf Silva won MTB best trick with this rock solid.

Twister
Alex Nikulin won BMX best trick with this twister.

BMX Top 3
BMX podium: 3rd: Pat Casey, 2nd: Gary Young, 1st: Kyle Baldock.


MTB Top 3
MTB podium: 3rd Damion Devlin, 2nd: Tomas Zejda, 1st: Sam Reynolds.

Film By: Thomas Sandell
Photos By: Eric Palmer

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Annnnnnd those are some huge trick bags!

But for what we are getting to watch latetly, it's sick to have the thought of "that jump doesn't look that big..." 'till you see somebody next to it.... Damn you internet.

