Video: The Night Harvest MTB & BMX Jam

Leandro Moreira was going insanely high on every trick. Flip Turndown.

Pat Casey with his chill but savage style. 360 seatgrab.

Gary Young was here as well! Legendary 3 lookback.

Greg Illingworth made the annual trip back to his homeland to shred with the homies.

Sam Reynolds came to down especially and sent it! Lines on lines.

Pat Casey getting buck on these crazy cannonballs.

Best trick went the hardest ever with almost all riders unleashing their bangers.

Adolf Silva won MTB best trick with this rock solid.

Alex Nikulin won BMX best trick with this twister.

BMX podium: 3rd: Pat Casey, 2nd: Gary Young, 1st: Kyle Baldock.

MTB podium: 3rd Damion Devlin, 2nd: Tomas Zejda, 1st: Sam Reynolds.

The Night Harvest is the biggest annual dirt jump event in Africa. Freddy Human very graciously let us turn his backyard into our dirt jump sanctuary and this was the 6th year the Night Harvest has run. Monster Energy and other companies brought in some of their top riders from around the world to enjoy our jumps with us, including Catfish on the microphone. This was another year for the books and we hope to see everyone back next year for some more madness. Enjoy a selection of images from Eric Palmer below.Film By: Thomas SandellPhotos By: Eric Palmer