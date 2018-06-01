Video: The Night Harvest MTB & BMX Jam

The Night Harvest is the biggest annual dirt jump event in Africa. Freddy Human very graciously let us turn his backyard into our dirt jump sanctuary and this was the 6th year the Night Harvest has run. Monster Energy and other companies brought in some of their top riders from around the world to enjoy our jumps with us, including Catfish on the microphone. This was another year for the books and we hope to see everyone back next year for some more madness. Enjoy a selection of images from Eric Palmer below.
Film By: Thomas Sandell
Photos By: Eric Palmer
But for what we are getting to watch latetly, it's sick to have the thought of "that jump doesn't look that big..." 'till you see somebody next to it.... Damn you internet.
