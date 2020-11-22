Video: Behind the Scenes of Nina Hoffmann's World Cup Race Season

Video in German, press the 'CC' button for English subtitles.
German downhill champion Nina Hoffmann is one of the most progressive talents in international mtb racing. The former professional javelin thrower only made the transition to downhill racing four years ago and has already achieved several podium positions during the 2019 season.
2020 was a difficult year for her, as for all athletes. For a long time it was uncertain whether the racing season could take place at all and whether a world championship would be held.
We accompanied Nina throughout the season and experienced ups and downs together with her. But in the end everything turned out well and Nina was able to finish the season with a World Cup victory and a third place in the overall ranking.
Production: VG Mediastudio
filmed by: Philipp Mangold, Philip Ruopp, Michael Kull
photo footage: Nathan Hudges, Michael Kull
