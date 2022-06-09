Video: The Notorious Leogang - Up To Speed with Ben Cathro

Jun 9, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


The weather is playing havoc with things as usual, the notorious woods section returns once more in Leogang. Ben Cathro is here to get you up to speed on the latest news from round 3 of the UCI Downhill World Cup.

Produced by Sleeper Collective




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Up To Speed Ben Cathro DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • 4 0
 The thing I want to know is how do the teams handle laundry in conditions like this? Do the riders have a wack of practice and race day kits? And how do they get them so clean after or do they trash them? Inquiring minds want to know.





