Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance

Mar 31, 2020
by Fabrizio Dragoni  

PRESS RELEASE: Ochain.bike

Ochain is a new brand born to let you experience new riding possibilities. We want you to have chainless feeling on your bike... With your chain on.

Credits Alex Luise
Ochain with E-thirteen direct mount setup

bigquotesWhen everyting started it was September 2014, I was staring at the monitor, watching the UCI WorldCup in Hafjell, just like a typical downhill rider and fan.

When Mulally had his incredible chainless ride, my inner nerd and engineer started to ruminate “What sort of advantage could come from this situation for the rider or for his bike?”

One year later, nearly the same thing happened again in front of me, with Aaron Gwin winning in Leogang: Chainless.Fabrizio Dragoni, Ochain Ceo and Mtb engineer and rider

Credits Marco Piffari

Ochain is an active spider, fully mechanical and fitting most cranksets on the market thanks to the use of the most commonly used direct mount chainring standards.

Ochain automatically isolates the transmission from suspension when needed, resulting in the absence of pedal kickback. This allows smoother and comfortable riding, great braking performance, tyre and rim preservation and much more. Ochain engages the chainring steadily while pedaling, thus making the transmission similar to the standard one.


bigquotesCompromise must be expected as contemporary mountain bikes are inevitably a byproduct: pedal kickback is one of the consequences, affecting rear suspension performance, despite the best engineers’ efforts.

Considering the setup possibilities, there is no “right” or “wrong”, but the need for a real understanding of what makes things flow at their best.

Loris Revelli knows this track like the back of his gloves. A 5th place TT shows he does mean business in the coming days.
Ochain has been developed with the help of UCI World Cup downhill riders like Loris Revelli and Simone Medici and is currently being tested by some others big names in mtb, but we can't reveal who they are...


Ochain Pregio Sram
Finally free from chain limitations, your bike can now seamlessly transfer bumps and shocks from your pedals to your suspension.

Use and performance:

Should you just throw out of the window your 120 points of engagement hub? Absolutely not, on the contrary. With Ochain you can decide how many degrees (by replacing our elastomers) always maintaining a smooth and silent pedal engagement.

Ochain is a new component for mtb setups. One can decide whether to use it in its different configurations or not; we are eager to see how the mtb world will receive it.
Ochain can be used from your downhill machine to your low travel trail bike, from enduro race bike to XC race full bike. See our first on-field suggestions in the chart below:

OCHAIN degrees indication

Compatibility:

Ochain is located in a formerly unoccupied area of the bike where there isn't tons of space available. We contrived to reduce the component size in order to fit most standard mtb frames, like the biggest carbon frames with a BB30 pressfit standard. As for a downhill chainguide, there are some products that have to be adjusted in order to be used with Ochain.

Ochain is 52mm chainline Boost only (we are working on superboost standard) and requires a bdc 104 chainring standard. Fit from 30t to 36t chainrings on market.

Sram, Raceface, Ethirteen and Ingrid are available for both models.We are working to add other standards, available soon on our webstore.

Prices and availability:

• Ochain Nero is offered at 298€ (including Titanium Nuts +VAT)
• We are offering our customers the opportunity to purchase Ochain as well as Ochain Titanium Nut and Carbon-Ti chainrings as a ready-to-ride kit. Discover all versions on “ochain.bike/product”.
• Ochain should have been available on our website in Europe starting from March 2020, but unfortunaly this new situation of the coronavirus has forced us to temporarily stop production. We plan to reopen the store from June 2020. Pre-orders available on our webshop .

More info about Ochain and where to buy:
Ochain shop: www.ochain.bike/ochain-products
Ochain information: www.ochain.bike/technical-support

Credits Alex Luise
Ochain kit with Titanium nuts and Carbon-Ti chainring

If this newsletter has made you willing to ride your mtb in a chainless version, we suggest you should make a quick test: remove your chain!

Ochain suggest remove your chain


61 Comments

  • 17 0
 Neat. But god do I hate robot voice-overs of press-release copy that sounds like it might be either translated from another language or just over-the-top marketing-speak from some outside marketing consultant...or maybe both.
  • 21 0
 "Need a pedal stroke? Your transmission is naturally engaged by O-Chain to an instinctive action, suddenly revealing the universal pedaling mood…whether you like it or not."

Hoah boy that's rough.
  • 3 1
 "Bike, body, and mind are thankful and preserved"
  • 3 0
 @big-red: I thought it was tongue in cheek TBH
  • 10 0
 Inb4 R-M-R comments about how this literally does nothing because there's no such thing as pedal kickback, or something like that.
  • 3 3
 lol
  • 14 0
 Dammit.
  • 8 0
 If Dragoni & Capfinger don’t disrupt the industry they can always go back to being Bond villains.
  • 2 0
 @WasatchEnduro: No Mr. Bond, I expect you to PEDAL!
  • 12 0
 So will it defeat the purpose of high engagement points?
  • 8 0
 I thought so at first, but let's consider my XT hub with 36 points of engagement (POE) That's relatively low compared to some fancy hubs out there and it could have anywhere from 0-10 degrees of float before catching that next point of engagement when the suspension moves. However, between that 0 and 10 degrees, it will be different every time depending on how close the pawl is to the next tooth in the hub at that particular moment.

If you replaced my XT hub with an Industry Nine Hydra, you'd have only 0.5degrees between POEs, which results in a lot less variation than with the XT hub. Now add this O-Chain device and suddenly you have consistent forgiveness. The hub is consistently engaging right away and the O-Chain has a consistent amount of travel before engaging. If we imagine the rotation on the O-Chain is 10 degrees, then we've recreated the maximum forgiveness in the XT hub, but without any chance of it being less than 10 degrees.

I'm not saying I care. I'm perfectly happy with my reliable old XT hub. I'm just saying that I could see why, if this mattered to someone, a high POE hub plus this device would be better than a low-POE hub without this device.
  • 6 2
 I'm getting the feeling this o-chain has the same effect as having few engagement points on your hub
  • 2 1
 we have mastered the suspension kinematics, take any bike from this day in age, slam it on the floor, the cranks don't move. Take a bike from 15 years ago and do the same thing, watch the pedals fucking fly!
  • 1 3
 @big-red: That was a long way of saying yes.
  • 1 0
 Seems like it's effectively similar to a pinion gearbox, which only has 16 points of engagement at the bottom bracket. Pair the gearbox with a super high engagement hub and you still only have 22.5 degree engagement. Good for suspension feel. Bad for ratcheting.
  • 3 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: Just the opposite. It will be different and better for the stated goal when combined with a high POE hub. The question is how many people are concerned with the stated goal.
  • 1 0
 @BoneDog: yep. my old Foes Weasel would pedal backwards on a bumpy fire road!
  • 1 0
 @big-red: You wrote this would make a high engagement hub consistently behave like the longest possible engagement of a low engagement hub. Except that's wrong, this thing moves about in it's 'travel' with the suspension action, so when you go from coasting to pedalling it could give you anything from 10 degress to no degrees before engaging. It undermines the point of having a fast hub. It had better do some kind of black magic to suspension performance or it's an expensive way to make a bike worse.
  • 12 0
 she don't lie, she don't lie, she don't lie...ochain.
  • 11 1
 They really should have called it the Game Chain-ger
  • 8 0
 Good thing they’re not putting this press release out tomorrow. No one would be able to separate it from the usual April fools news report
  • 5 1
 Wanna try that so bad. Own my first single pivot Kona for a year now and I can still feel that kickback that everyone swears they don't notice and it bugs the crap out of me.
  • 5 1
 Am I understanding this right. This is for people that bought expensive high POE hubs that don't like how it feels? I think my DTs with 36 POE works out to about the same, no?
  • 5 1
 First - I feel I may say this a lot - kickback *while coasting* is almost nonexistent: it can occur only on a few bikes, in certain sprockets, on severe hits, not very frequently, and - in the unlikely event it actually happens - it may not be problematic or even perceptible.

With that out of the way, yes, it's similar to a low engagement hub. The difference: if a hub has, say, 10° engagement, the actual rotation to engage could be anywhere from 10° to 0°, with the average rotation to engagement being 5°. If Ochain works as promised - in the unlikely event coasting kickback even occurs - the rotation to engage should be consistent.
  • 4 1
 @R-M-R: I think the "coasting" bit is the primary issue here. When coasting, I either don't notice or don't care. It's pedal kickback while grinding up a hill that's the absolute worst, and this won't help that at all.
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: I've felt pedal kickback before on my old DH bike that had a high-ish pivot point, but only when riding truly steep, rocky terrain where you're going slow trying not to die.
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: You are correct, however; this would place more relevance to a racer, as you typically will always be in a gear your able to out power down with. The amount of pedal kickback is also a key roll here. Reality is, this thing WILL work. The obvious question here is, reliability, and will "the rider" enjoy the feel. Most racers (in downhill) have removed the lower guide pully on their chain guides to allow the section of chai below the chainstay to grow more than the section of chain above. This creating a slight rearward rotation of the free hub, and allowing for better small bump compliance.
  • 1 0
 Explodo: This is why I specify coasting kickback. When coasting, the reason you don't notice it could be because there's little to nothing for you to notice.

hamncheez: A high kickback bike taking a big hit at a very low speed is the situation that could produce coasting kickback.

jomacba: It will work ... if there's anything for it to work on. One thing it will definitely do is create a delay in drivetrain engagement, which could be more problematic than kickback (or the lack thereof). Removal of the lower pulley on a chainguide does not prevent kickback.
  • 6 0
 You had me at ‘titanium nuts’.
  • 5 1
 I mean.... sounds like a problem 99.99% of us wouldn't notice during a ride/with modern suspension designs.
  • 2 2
 ...until your first chainless ride!
  • 6 1
 Only 298 euros? Oh, come on, you can do better.
  • 6 0
 For small scale manufacturing the price is ok.
  • 3 0
 It doesn't remove the drag from your derailleur, clutch, and chain itself. Only the pedal kickback, which isn't really noticeable at higher speeds. Sorry.
  • 1 0
 Ok, got it, it's such a stupid idea that it actually might work. Except you will have an extremely spongy-like feeling when you start to pedal or change your torque anyhow (the last time I got this feeling was when I snappedone half of my rear end on my steel bike...and I didn´t like it at all). It seems like they only put a torsional spring (elastomer) in your chainring. So will you feel less kickback? You might! Will it pedal like crap? Yes!
  • 5 2
 Hmm. It seems cool, but couldn't they have gotten Dick Pound to give some quotes for the press release?
  • 5 1
 Soo, like REVGRIPS for your crank?
  • 1 0
 How exactly does this mechanism work? What kind of life does it have? and will the user feel slack similar to how a freecoaster feels? I definitely would be interested in trying one.
  • 3 0
 sick! does it feel squishy when you pedal? cool idea.
  • 1 0
 Nice thought!! Worth to try, pedal effect and braking will be dp lots of improvement... Some more comfortable price and weight information will be great
  • 4 2
 could i just run a really shitty hub with low engagement and this would do the same thing?
  • 2 0
 no
  • 1 0
 To certain extent...
  • 3 1
 This looks bloody fantastic!
  • 1 0
 I'd rather a worn freehub as I believe ochain will stop working at 12:01pm.
  • 1 0
 This seems like a better solution than what some pros are doing. As below.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/17449411
  • 1 0
 It’s the plumbus X of bike components

www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGaBU5cKluU
  • 1 0
 Yes, but is it webscale? ( for my tech peeps, the voice is great )
  • 2 1
 This is one that I think is actually going to work. Eventually
  • 1 0
 if things go right with this ochain, you might be showin' her yer o-face.
  • 1 0
 I can't tell if that voiceover is taking the piss or is serious....
  • 1 0
 Was it me, or was that chain about to jump off. O'chain.....O'F****
  • 1 0
 I'll stick with my homebrew solution: The Bungee-Chain™
  • 2 1
 Isn’t April 1st tomorrow?
  • 4 4
 Got to be an early April Fools !
  • 2 1
 100 percent would buy.
  • 1 1
 I am willing to bet it's a ratchet or something of the sort inside.
  • 1 1
 This product is such a gimmick, it's almost unbelievable
  • 1 1
 Guess it's April 1st somewhere.
  • 1 2
 100 percent April Fools!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



