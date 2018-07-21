Pinkbike.com
Video: The Official Recap From Megavalanche
Jul 21, 2018
by
UCCSportEvent
Follow
Following
MEGAVALANCHE 2018 Full movie
by
UCCSportEvent
Who needs a handlebar? Not Quere for sure!
Damien Oton winner !
More information: https://goo.gl/btkL5i
© Hoshi Yoshida
mcdog
(29 mins ago)
Trust me, if you have to do one race, it's this one: the organisation, the spirit and the courses are nearly perfect!
[Reply]
metaam
(2 mins ago)
The POVs may not do justice to the majesty of this place, but at least they don't come with a terrible soundtrack.
[Reply]
IllestT
(15 mins ago)
Merci George Edwards!
[Reply]
