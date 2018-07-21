VIDEOS

Video: The Official Recap From Megavalanche

Jul 21, 2018
by UCCSportEvent  

MEGAVALANCHE 2018 Full movie

by UCCSportEvent
Who needs a handlebar? Not Quere for sure!



Damien Oton winner !

More information: https://goo.gl/btkL5i


© Hoshi Yoshida

  • + 1
 Trust me, if you have to do one race, it's this one: the organisation, the spirit and the courses are nearly perfect!
  • + 1
 The POVs may not do justice to the majesty of this place, but at least they don't come with a terrible soundtrack.
  • + 1
 Merci George Edwards!

