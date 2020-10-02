Video: The Official Teaser for Pinkbike Academy is LIVE!

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO
10 Riders. 2 Weeks. 1 Pro Contract + $25k
We're looking for the next mountain biking superstar! The first episode of our reality TV show drops October 15, 2020. Follow along as Pinkbike Academy puts 10 aspiring professional riders through a series of 10 gruelling elimination challenges designed to see if they have what it takes to make it at the top. The Pinkbike Academy champion will take home $25,000 cash and a 1-year professional contract with Orbea Bikes.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.
7 Comments
Post a Comment