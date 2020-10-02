Video: The Official Teaser for Pinkbike Academy is LIVE!

Oct 2, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO


10 Riders. 2 Weeks. 1 Pro Contract + $25k




We're looking for the next mountain biking superstar! The first episode of our reality TV show drops October 15, 2020. Follow along as Pinkbike Academy puts 10 aspiring professional riders through a series of 10 gruelling elimination challenges designed to see if they have what it takes to make it at the top. The Pinkbike Academy champion will take home $25,000 cash and a 1-year professional contract with Orbea Bikes.






Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.


Big White Mountain

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 I want to give a huge thanks to everyone who applied! We unfortunately had this little global pandemic that prevented us from considering a lot of AMAZING applications. Don't worry, this project was such a good time that we're doing it again next year, and we'll be doing everything we can to include some of the rad people who couldn't attend this year. And while I'm at it, thank you to the badass cast of characters from this season for all your efforts. Huge thanks to the Boombox crew, Jason and the PB production team, Big White, all the sponsors, etc. It took a huge effort to make this thing happen, and I appreciate everyone's help in giving some lesser known riders an opportunity like this. We're excited to show everyone the series!
  • 1 0
 This is super amazing - cannot wait!
  • 4 0
 PB hosting a reality TV series was not on my 2020 bingo card.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbikes's Survivor. Wow, looks interesting.
  • 1 0
 What is the Jersey shore "Gym Tan Laundry" of this reality show?
  • 1 0
 Huh, don't know about this.
  • 1 0
 So who “hooked up” with who?

