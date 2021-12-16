close
Video: The Official Trailer for 'Connection 2,' Starring Emil Johansson, Robin Wallner, Alma Wiggberg, & Others

Dec 16, 2021
by Niklas Wallner  

And we are back!

Really happy to announce that February 5th I will be releasing the sequel to Connection the movie, that is CONNECTION 2 THE MOVIE. A passion project and a documentary that gives you a glimpse into the Swedish mountain bike scene and the people that live it.

The original film, Connection, has spread well with over 100,000 views on YouTube and a handful of screenings at film festivals around the world. For the sequel you will be introduced to some new faces as well as saying goodbye to an era for Swedish cycling.

World premiere: February 5th 2022

Starring: Zakarias Blom Johansen, Simon Johansson, Lukas Skiöld, Ludvig Eriksson, Emil Johansson, Oliver Zwar, Ben Zwar, Robin Wallner, Alma Wiggberg.

