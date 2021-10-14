Video: The Official Trailer for Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is LIVE!

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY MONSTER HYDRO
More Racing. More Action. More Glory.
Pinkbike Academy is back for 2021 and we're taking it to the next level with more racing, riding challenges, two Secret Pros, and a career-changing grand prize. The winner of Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy presented by Monster Hydro will launch their riding career with a pro contract from Orbea Bikes and a $30,000 prize purse.
WATCH SEASON 2 OCTOBER 21ST.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.
Also me last year screaming at the TV, "Vlad was robbed"!!!!!!
Beers and mountain bike entertainment coming to my living room very soon.
Will the episode be available for free after October 21, or does it go behind a paywall after the day of release? Same question for episodes after the first -- free on demand or only free the first day?
Can it be watched for free on all our devices on the Outside app and Outside's website, or only if we are paid subscribers to Outside+ or Outside TV?
Challenges include: discreetly joining zoom calls from a lift, calling your spouse and convincing them "you're not really having that much fun because they're not there," and rationalizing the need for a $14,000 enduro bike.
Throw in a surprise drug test for TRT mid-season for extra drama.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmSkiPVNYeM&list=PLQCfPUTFFOklSkwuKaDqiyH9vj1gDxxL9&ab_channel=Pinkbike
Can I also place a bet on which gender they will let win this year?
