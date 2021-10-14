Video: The Official Trailer for Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is LIVE!

Oct 14, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY MONSTER HYDRO


More Racing. More Action. More Glory.




Pinkbike Academy is back for 2021 and we're taking it to the next level with more racing, riding challenges, two Secret Pros, and a career-changing grand prize. The winner of Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy presented by Monster Hydro will launch their riding career with a pro contract from Orbea Bikes and a $30,000 prize purse.

WATCH SEASON 2 OCTOBER 21ST.






Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Pinkbike Originals Orbea Shimano Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
78649 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
62756 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
61852 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
60674 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
60597 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
50249 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
49337 views
More Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
46885 views

52 Comments

  • 38 0
 Levy coming through with that Monster Sponsorship. Orange monster for you, orange monster for you, orange monster for everyone.
  • 5 0
 Taste The Beast™
  • 6 0
 I picture him just opening the hatch of his Mini and handing out warm Monster from his personal flat.
  • 5 0
 Challenge one: Suck down this vape pen while lifting your diesel F250. (also I can't wait to watch this season.)
  • 1 0
 i got my reason to try and participate even though I am going to get smoked. FREEEEE MONSTTTTTTTTTER
  • 22 0
 "So you've got to do an Efficiency Test, but first you need to chug these three cans of Orange Sunrise Monster... Good luck and please sign this waiver first."
  • 4 0
 @mikelevy: nothing tests resilience quite like trying to keep a gallon of monster energy in your stomach while tackling a rowdy climb. pinkbike academy s2: college rules.
  • 1 0
 If there isn't a Kyle will it really be by Monster?
  • 1 0
 @landisb: * Monster can cannon
  • 1 0
 @flattoflat: Challenge 2: How many hours of the day both inside and outside can you wear white sunglasses?
  • 29 3
 Too much slopestyle in Enduro these days...
  • 2 0
 man slopestyle has totally taken over xc too! everyone is just schmeezin and steezin out there like reckless animals, make xc boring again!
  • 21 2
 Everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure is back.
  • 17 0
 When do we get an Grumpy Old Mechanic Academy? Something some of us lifers can get into.
  • 6 0
 Palmer is older and grumpier than everyone else so it wouldn't even be fair.
  • 4 0
 @brianpark: challenge one- give me your best 15 minute rant about a specific industry trend. Aaaaand go!
  • 11 0
 I am way to much of a serious mountain biker to be entertained by this.
Also me last year screaming at the TV, "Vlad was robbed"!!!!!!
Beers and mountain bike entertainment coming to my living room very soon.
  • 3 0
 I thought it was a cheesefest like everyone else, but the level of the male riders was extremely high. Wall's results speak for themselves. Vlad is a top 10 nationals guy. Ben had raced world cup and everyone kind of figure he's a ringer, but he wasn't even the best rider. Tom is such a legend he got hired by Pinkbike. And Addison is probably rock solid too, though we didn't really get to see him shred. Hope they up the level of the female riders this year, the gap was pretty big.
  • 2 0
 Lol, exactly the same here. I have way too much disdain for reality TV to have enjoyed this as much as I did last season!
  • 11 1
 Let's goo
  • 8 1
 So stoked for this. Great timing with the racing season ending. Let's GOO!!!
  • 7 0
 NICE! Been waiting for this Smile Weekly evening beer & MTB entertainment
  • 7 0
 Can't wait to hate every moment of it but watch every episode anyway. What is wrong with me?
  • 7 1
 The stig in is back in black. Twice!
  • 6 4
 Pinkbike should set reformat Pinkbike Academy like the recent TV show "Ultimate Surfer" with two pro contracts/grand prizes one male and one female. Any off bike challenge should be used to give a race advantage, but all eliminations should come down to a head to head race instead of judges decisions. Hopefully people aren't eliminated this season because they don't follow directions.
  • 2 1
 It’s absolutely mind blowing that they have men and women competing against each other in mechanical challenges.
  • 1 0
 Why the requirement to subscribe to PB YouTube to watch it? Can we still watch it directly on website, and if not, why not?

Will the episode be available for free after October 21, or does it go behind a paywall after the day of release? Same question for episodes after the first -- free on demand or only free the first day?

Can it be watched for free on all our devices on the Outside app and Outside's website, or only if we are paid subscribers to Outside+ or Outside TV?
  • 1 0
 When you guys do a master's version, holler at ya boy!

Challenges include: discreetly joining zoom calls from a lift, calling your spouse and convincing them "you're not really having that much fun because they're not there," and rationalizing the need for a $14,000 enduro bike.

Throw in a surprise drug test for TRT mid-season for extra drama.
  • 6 1
 Stoked!
  • 5 1
 VAAAAMOS FLOOOOO CTMMMMM!!!!
  • 1 0
 I am good punless....Orbea, Monster. PB Academy not much to work with... Hopefully season 2 is spicier then last year......
  • 2 0
 Lol after the feedback from the last one they just decided to torture everyone. can't wait.
  • 1 0
 More cameras in the rider's helmet, bars or chest please, would love to see the first person shots just like youtubers do
  • 3 1
 Whos the Scottish dude?!
  • 9 0
 Sean Connery.
  • 1 0
 Nice to see a Kelowna local in it this season.
  • 1 0
 Excited to see this going forward with a more international crowd!
  • 1 1
 Puking!!! Man these kids are soft!!!
  • 1 0
 yoooooo
  • 2 5
 Where can I place my bets on who’s going to win?

Can I also place a bet on which gender they will let win this year?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010030
Mobile Version of Website