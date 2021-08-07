Video: The Orbea Enduro Team Take on the First Two Rounds of the EWS

The intensity of racing leaves us with moments and memories of all kinds: laughter, tears, celebrations, crashes, highs, and lows.
Relive the start of the season with the Orbea FOX Enduro Team during their first training camp and the first two rounds of the Enduro World Series in Canazei and La Thuile.
|“If you don’t race for a long time and you get back, it’s like your first race ever, but I’m just happy to be racing, so let’s do it!”—Damien Oton
|“I’m still learning a lot, every time I feel I’ve figured out the game of Enduro, it always kicks me back and sends me back to practice. It’s a never-ending game, that’s why it’s so fun.”—Vid Persak
|“I just need to have fun on my bike, not think about the racing. But it’s easier said than done.”—Laura Charles
