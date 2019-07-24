Video: The Orbea Enduro Team Takes on EWS Italy & France

Discovering spectacular landscapes that not too long ago you could only reach on foot and descending down places you never imagined, doing what we like best, living while cranking away at the pedals - Val di Fassa and Les Orres provided a feast of enduro in idyllic places. Enjoy the third episode of the season, and be sure to check out the photo gallery that reveals all the secrets of the Orbea Enduro Team.
