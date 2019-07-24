Video: The Orbea Enduro Team Takes on EWS Italy & France

Jul 24, 2019
by Orbea  

Discovering spectacular landscapes that not too long ago you could only reach on foot and descending down places you never imagined, doing what we like best, living while cranking away at the pedals - Val di Fassa and Les Orres provided a feast of enduro in idyllic places. Enjoy the third episode of the season, and be sure to check out the photo gallery that reveals all the secrets of the Orbea Enduro Team.








MENTIONS: @orbea / @ENVE / @ROTORBikeComponents / @foxracingshox / @troyleedesigns



Posted In:
Videos Orbea Thomas Lapeyrie Vid Persak Becky Cook Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Delta Airlines Eliminates Fee for Sporting Equipment Including Bikes
84574 views
Video: Rachel Atherton Posts Footage of The Moment her Achilles Tendon Snapped
64634 views
18 DH Bikes from Loosefest XL
54735 views
Adolf Silva Breaks Femur in Three Places In Crash at Loosefest XL
49319 views
A Sneak Peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs
48823 views
Poll: Has Climbing Become Unfashionable?
46914 views
Review: Ibis' 4th-Generation Ripley Is More Capable, But Still Very Much A Ripley
41078 views
First Ride: The 2020 Cannondale Moterra Isn't Just Another SUV eMTB
38256 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020168
Mobile Version of Website