Video: The Orbea Enduro Team Takes on EWS Madeira

May 28, 2019
by Orbea  


Competition has always been part of the human spirit. No one knows when or how it started, but we do know that it drives us to be bigger, stronger, braver. It always has, always will. Yet, competition isn't about being first. It's about the skills we build, the training, the suffering and the accomplishments we achieve through competing.

That's what we call the art of competition, and it's something the Orbea Enduro Team knows a lot about. We followed them during the third stop of the Enduro World Series in Madeira, Portugal and got a chance to see how these athletes live and breathe the art of competition.











MENTIONS: @orbea / @ENVE / @ROTORBikeComponents / @foxracingshox / @troyleedesigns


