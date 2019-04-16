Video: The Orbea Enduro Team Takes on EWS Rotorua & Tasmania

New Zealand and Australia. Rotorua and Tasmania. Two territories on the rise for the mountain cycling community around the world and, it goes without saying, two strongholds for enduro cycling.
Paths built with love by the people who live there, forests that seem like authentic jungles, a terrain and landscape that is practically one-of-a-kind on the entire planet and a temperate climate that invites you to take the Rallon out for a ride again and again and again.
Two incredible regions to host the Enduro World Series. It’s simply better for you to see it before you continue reading these lines. Enduro World Series with the Orbea Enduro Team: Episode 1.
