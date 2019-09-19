Video: The Orbea Enduro Team Takes on EWS Whistler & Northstar

Sep 19, 2019
by Orbea  

There is no surrender. Especially in the summer.

The biggest Enduro race on the planet crossed the ocean in mid-August, taking our World Series riders through North America. The Orbea Enduro Team unleashed their fury in Whistler (Canada) and Northstar (California) and set the stage for an action-packed journey.

Relive the biggest moments and check out the video and photo gallery from both races.










MENTIONS: @orbea / @ENVE / @ROTORBikeComponents / @foxracingshox / @troyleedesigns



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Orbea Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Northstar 2019 EWS Whistler 2019


Must Read This Week
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
60957 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used & Abused
58119 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
50143 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?
46882 views
Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled
46190 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
45163 views
Final Results: Hardline 2019
41484 views
Review: Radon Slide Trail 10.0
33497 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014944
Mobile Version of Website