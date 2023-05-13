Video: The Orbea Factory XC Team Prepares for the World Cup Season in 'First Steps'

May 12, 2023
by Orbea  

The team premieres “First Steps,” documenting the Factory’s new era as they ready themselves for the key phase of the season.


With the return of the World Cup in Nove Mesto, the Orbea Factory Team is preparing for what will be the key moment of the season in their new era. The new direction of this project, along with its new team structure and goals, represents a new milestone for Orbea in its quest to become the benchmark XC team. Not only does the team chase after the best results and equipment, but they encourage the spectatorship of cycling races by sharing their stories from behind the scenes.





Posted In:
Videos Orbea XC Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
73271 views
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
57239 views
Review: 2023 Bold Unplugged - Tracloc, Hidden Shock, & Two Smoking Barrels
44224 views
14 DH Bikes from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William
44209 views
First Ride: Canyon's New Torque:On
41199 views
Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William
39709 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a SCOR 4060 Frameset & Shock
35537 views
First Look: New Pinarello Dogma XC Race Bike for Pidcock and PFP
34582 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.066382
Mobile Version of Website