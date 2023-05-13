Video: The Orbea Factory XC Team Prepares for the World Cup Season in 'First Steps'

The team premieres “First Steps,” documenting the Factory’s new era as they ready themselves for the key phase of the season.With the return of the World Cup in Nove Mesto, the Orbea Factory Team is preparing for what will be the key moment of the season in their new era. The new direction of this project, along with its new team structure and goals, represents a new milestone for Orbea in its quest to become the benchmark XC team. Not only does the team chase after the best results and equipment, but they encourage the spectatorship of cycling races by sharing their stories from behind the scenes.