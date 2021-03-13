Video: The Origins & Evolution of the Leatt Neck Brace

Mar 13, 2021
by Leatt .com  

This episode of the Heritage Video Series illustrates the challenges of introducing a product into the market with no international safety standards and no prior testing or design data. Starting from scratch, Dr Chris Leatt and the biomedical engineers at Leatt managed to create a piece of personal safety equipment which has now been proven to reduce the risk of the severe neck injuries by up to 89%* (*EMS Action sports Study). Furthermore, this episode once and for all busts the reoccurring myth that neck braces are responsible for collarbone fractures. Find out why, straight from Dr Chris Leatt.


Leatt has launched a new Heritage Video Series, to tell the story behind how Leatt started and how they got to be where they are today, as a head-to-toe brand.

Episode 1 told how and why the neck brace originated. Now, we explore its development and evolution over the years.


“So, I’ve got no qualms with taking a product off the market or just terminating its design and iterative process – if we believe that, that product is not safe and you wouldn’t put it on your child.” – Dr Chris Leatt


Coming March 15th 2021, Episode 3 will focus on Leatt’s Body Protection Range. The four episodes in this series will be available on Leatt's YouTube channel.

 Honestly, the lack of neck braces I see confuses me. If I'm wearing a full face helmet, I'm wearing a neck brace. Even if you think it causes collarbone breaks, I'd rather break my collarbone than my neck.
 I’d be curious to know what mechanical FEA software they’re using for testing it. If the right one isn’t used, well results won’t be accurate and the numbers they say won’t mean much. This isn’t something you can just test in real life without it being very expensive.
 On the other hand I really hope it works. And I’ll be interested in hearing about the collarbone. If there’s enough science to back it up I’ll be purchasing one. However from a personal perspective when it comes to head injuries I like to remain on the skeptical side of claims. Good job though Dr. Chris to putting time into making our sport safer Smile
 Leatt neckbrace saved my life back in 2010.
 So, how does the testing on this one work?
 I think we crash human bodies into the ground at speed for ten years:

www.cyclenews.com/2018/12/article/neck-brace-effectiveness-study

It's a tough methodology but it works.

What I want to know is when Leatt is going to work on fixing the fashion problem with neck braces. Can we get Beats by Bulldog or something? If we can convince people that massive headphones are cool we can make *anything* cool.

