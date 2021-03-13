Video: The Origins & Evolution of the Leatt Neck Brace

This episode of the Heritage Video Series illustrates the challenges of introducing a product into the market with no international safety standards and no prior testing or design data. Starting from scratch, Dr Chris Leatt and the biomedical engineers at Leatt managed to create a piece of personal safety equipment which has now been proven to reduce the risk of the severe neck injuries by up to 89%* (*EMS Action sports Study
). Furthermore, this episode once and for all busts the reoccurring myth that neck braces are responsible for collarbone fractures. Find out why, straight from Dr Chris Leatt.
Leatt has launched a new Heritage Video Series, to tell the story behind how Leatt started and how they got to be where they are today, as a head-to-toe brand.
Episode 1 told how and why the neck brace originated. Now, we explore its development and evolution over the years.
“So, I’ve got no qualms with taking a product off the market or just terminating its design and iterative process – if we believe that, that product is not safe and you wouldn’t put it on your child.” – Dr Chris Leatt
Coming March 15th 2021, Episode 3 will focus on Leatt’s Body Protection Range. The four episodes in this series will be available on Leatt's YouTube channel.
6 Comments
www.cyclenews.com/2018/12/article/neck-brace-effectiveness-study
It's a tough methodology but it works.
What I want to know is when Leatt is going to work on fixing the fashion problem with neck braces. Can we get Beats by Bulldog or something? If we can convince people that massive headphones are cool we can make *anything* cool.
Post a Comment