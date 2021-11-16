Video: The Pacific Northeast with Trans Cascadia Winner Myles Trainer

Nov 16, 2021
by Transition Bikes  

Tucked away in the upper left corner of our country is our home of Bellingham, WA. Known for its mossy trees and lush ferns that cover the mountainous landscape.

Myles Trainer grew up three thousand miles away, on the opposite side of our country. Hailing from Vermont, he grew up riding the slippery leaves that region is famous for. Now living in Bellingham and working for TR, we got out to film with him here during the short window of trail conditions that he knows best.


Nothing quite like a foggy fold in these woods.


"Well rounded" would be an understatement when talking about Myles's riding style. Not only is he super stylish on jumps, but he spends a lot of his time racing enduro, including winning Trans Cascadia back in September.


Full speed into the loam rut.


The only thing missing is some maple syrup.


The aftermath.

Video Created By Skye Schillhammer and Oliver Parish
Photos: Oliver Parish

4 Comments

  • 6 0
 That sliding manual is the sickest thing.
  • 3 0
 Transition literally make the best bike videos. I'm off out for a shred in the woods now, bye!
  • 1 0
 Swoopy! You still cleaning the bike?
  • 1 0
 Sick one dudes! Love that last shot

