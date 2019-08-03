Video: Searching for Schleyer PBs with Paul Stevens

Progression is clearly something we talk about a lot in the Bike Park. Personal progression, trail progression and progression in the sport are brought up all the time. Whether you're trying to clear the jumps on C-More to prepare for A-Line or just trying to beat your personal best on Schleyer, we want you to be the best you can be and we'll have different trails for every step of your progression journey.When you push the park, the park pushes you.Rider: Paul StevensVideo: Good Fortune Collective and Absolute Cinema