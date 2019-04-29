VIDEOS

Video: The Partymaster Tour Barn Mayhem & Grande Finale!

Apr 28, 2019
by The Rise  

In the 13th episode, the crew arrives on site for The Barn Mayhem. Located right outside Sherbrooke, this old barn was turned into an indoor bike park and was the perfect host for a day of biking and rock and roll. While the riding session is in full effect, the night takes a different turn after a rider has a severe crash.

Partymaster Tour 2018
The outside view really leaves you wondering what is going on in that old barn.

Partymaster Tour 2018
Partymaster Tour 2018
The Stoke Barn carried an incredible vibe hard to put in words, it was awesome.
Partymaster Tour 2018
Live music always makes the boys put in that extra crank. Or two.


In the 14th episode, the crew arrives at the final stop of the 2018 Partymaster Tour; Montreal City. After starting the day in a local bicycle cafe, the boys leave for a street ride and go into details about what this tour really means to them. For the last night of live music, they head to L'Esco and are pleased to get a packed venue for the Grande Finale in their own city.

Partymaster Tour 2018
Matt Macduff sending a casual 360 down stairs.

Partymaster Tour 2018
Partymaster Tour 2018
Quick stop at Le Club Espresso Bar to start the day.
It was a true blessing to jump on this adventure with such a beautiful crew of talented and motivated individuals. The Partymaster Tour was clearly welcomed anywhere and couuntless unique experiences were created along the way. We want to thank everyone for welcoming us in your cities and joining us in our craziness, the Partymaster Tour was truly an unbelievable experience. Until next time!

