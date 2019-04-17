VIDEOS

Video: The Partymaster Tour Goes Lake Jumping & Visits Bancroft Skatepark

Apr 17, 2019
by The Rise  

In the 7th episode, the crew retires to a cottage to take it easy and relax. Located deep in the woods with direct access to a charming lake, it was the perfect place to take a break surrounded by the beautiful nature Ontario has to offer. But, as you would expect from The Rise, there was no way this day would occur without some gnarliness added to the mix. After picking up some wood, a lake jump was quickly built and the boys showed no hesitation to send it. Naturally, there was no way this day would end without a quick trip to the nearby rope swing.

Partymaster Tour 2018
Partymaster Tour 2018

Partymaster Tour 2018


In the 8th episode, the crew visits Bancroft skatepark for the day. After a slow start, the session quickly gets heated and the guys start throwing down some big moves at the park. Even with some wild crashes, the session became one of the best park session from the Tour.

partymaster tour 2018


Must Read This Week
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
59227 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
56094 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
54572 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
50385 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
48840 views
First Ride: Norco's 2020 Revolver Cross-Country Bike
45619 views
Bike Check: Mick Hannah's Mixed Wheel Size Polygon XquarOne DH
44063 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
42237 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019952
Mobile Version of Website