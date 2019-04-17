Video: The Partymaster Tour Goes Lake Jumping & Visits Bancroft Skatepark

In the 7th episode, the crew retires to a cottage to take it easy and relax. Located deep in the woods with direct access to a charming lake, it was the perfect place to take a break surrounded by the beautiful nature Ontario has to offer. But, as you would expect from The Rise, there was no way this day would occur without some gnarliness added to the mix. After picking up some wood, a lake jump was quickly built and the boys showed no hesitation to send it. Naturally, there was no way this day would end without a quick trip to the nearby rope swing.In the 8th episode, the crew visits Bancroft skatepark for the day. After a slow start, the session quickly gets heated and the guys start throwing down some big moves at the park. Even with some wild crashes, the session became one of the best park session from the Tour.