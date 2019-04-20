VIDEOS

Video: The Partymaster Tour Rocks the Brose Farm and the Streets of Ottawa

Apr 19, 2019
by The Rise  

For the 9th episode, the crew arrives at the Brose Farm and starts getting everything ready for their biggest stop of the Partymaster Tour. With seven bands on their way to rock and roll all day long, the guys get to work to fix the jump lines and prepare everything else for a memorable day. After a good warm-up session on the jumps, mother nature decided she had other plans and the day suddenly took a different turn.

Partymaster 2018 - episode 09
On their way back from a swim in Lake Dore


In the 10th episode, the crew leaves the Brose Farm and heads towards Ottawa to hunt for spots in the streets of Canada's Capital. With so many awesome features on their way, it takes no time for the boys to come across some unique spots to send some gnarly stunts. Another great day of MTB Street riding with the homies on a deserted canvas full of opportunities!

Street Riding makes you see architecture in a different way.
Partymaster tour 2018 - EP10


