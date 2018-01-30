The Partymaster Tour – Teaser Video



2018 marks the 10th anniversary of The Rise. We wanted to do something special, something that would really show what we're all about while leaving us with unforgettable memories. They say everything starts with a dream, and once you have that dream, you're already halfway there; you just have to work and make it happen. And that's exactly what we did! In order to celebrate, we decided to buy a bus and hit the road with the whole team and a rock band on board, riding bikes and playing shows for 9 days straight.











Today, we are extremely proud to bring you the teaser for what is our most ambitious project to this date: The Partymaster Tour 2017! The full-length film will be hitting your faces this February, and you better get ready for it because it's absolutely nuts!!






