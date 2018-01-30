VIDEOS

The Partymaster Tour – Teaser Video

Jan 30, 2018
by The Rise  

2018 marks the 10th anniversary of The Rise. We wanted to do something special, something that would really show what we're all about while leaving us with unforgettable memories. They say everything starts with a dream, and once you have that dream, you're already halfway there; you just have to work and make it happen. And that's exactly what we did! In order to celebrate, we decided to buy a bus and hit the road with the whole team and a rock band on board, riding bikes and playing shows for 9 days straight.

Today, we are extremely proud to bring you the teaser for what is our most ambitious project to this date: The Partymaster Tour 2017! The full-length film will be hitting your faces this February, and you better get ready for it because it's absolutely nuts!! Make sure to Follow us on Facebook and subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date!

13 Comments

  • + 2
 I love the rise. sure not everyone may agree on "styling" if you will as in most mountain bikers on this site probably arent punk rocker types, but dammit anyone on this site can appreciate how fun these guys make such simple bikes look!
  • + 3
 Thanks for the love man! Having fun is what it's all about!
  • + 1
 @LouisLhomel: keep shredding \m/
  • + 2
 Wow, definitely would need to up my redbull and ibuprofen intake to hang with that crew!
  • + 3
 Hardcore to the max. Get fucked...YEAH!
  • + 1
 Song? That video was bad ass and love when these guys come to Asheville. Can’t wait to see the full film! Y’all f*ckING SHRED!!
  • + 1
 The song is Death Row by Blue Cheese
  • + 4
 Looking forward to it!
  • + 2
 Reminds me off the old Drop In TV shows! Looks epic
  • + 1
 Metal punx shreddin heavy and pissin on analduro trendy shit haha fuck yeeeeah !
  • + 2
 \mm/
  • + 1
 I thought that said something else at first...
  • + 1
 F@ck yeah!

