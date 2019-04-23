Video: The Partymaster Tour visits L'Orignal, Bromont and Sherbrooke

The hype level went up to a point where Aidan Horn almost forgot he was injured.

Walter taking it easy while Louis stumps the bangers!

Never a dull moment on the road with The Rise.

The run-up for this gap made no sense, yet Cody managed to gather enough speed to get it done.

Thanks to its denivelation, Sherbrooke offers amazing gaps all around the city.

Simply enjoying life on the road after another day well spent.

In the 11th episode, the crew visits The Clubhouse for the night and a heated session occurs. The next morning, the adventure continues as the guys visit L'orignal to check out the Skatepark. While half the group opted for the relaxing approach, the rest of the crew wasted no time killing the park.In the 12th episode, the crew heads to Bromont and spends their day between the endless trails the mountain has to offer and the waterpark. This is a special day for the crew as it marks the birthday of their beloved friend Vincent Allard (RIP). The next morning, they leave towards Sherbrooke for a day packed with heavy MTB Street action!