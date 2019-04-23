VIDEOS

Video: The Partymaster Tour visits L'Orignal, Bromont and Sherbrooke

Apr 22, 2019
by The Rise  

In the 11th episode, the crew visits The Clubhouse for the night and a heated session occurs. The next morning, the adventure continues as the guys visit L'orignal to check out the Skatepark. While half the group opted for the relaxing approach, the rest of the crew wasted no time killing the park.

Partymaster Tour 2018 - The Rise MTB videos
The hype level went up to a point where Aidan Horn almost forgot he was injured.


Partymaster Tour 2018 - The Rise MTB videos
partymaster tour 2018
Walter taking it easy while Louis stumps the bangers!
Partymaster Tour 2018 - The Rise MTB videos
Never a dull moment on the road with The Rise.



In the 12th episode, the crew heads to Bromont and spends their day between the endless trails the mountain has to offer and the waterpark. This is a special day for the crew as it marks the birthday of their beloved friend Vincent Allard (RIP). The next morning, they leave towards Sherbrooke for a day packed with heavy MTB Street action!

Partymaster Tour 2018 - The Rise MTB videos
The run-up for this gap made no sense, yet Cody managed to gather enough speed to get it done.

Partymaster Tour 2018 - The Rise MTB videos
Partymaster Tour 2018 - The Rise MTB videos
Thanks to its denivelation, Sherbrooke offers amazing gaps all around the city.
Partymaster Tour 2018 - The Rise MTB videos
Simply enjoying life on the road after another day well spent.


Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
195665 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
63149 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
48925 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
48450 views
4 New Materials That Could Improve Carbon Fiber
46408 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
45033 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's World Cup Preparation
41654 views
Video: Friday Fails #65
35744 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 RAD FOOLS!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028011
Mobile Version of Website