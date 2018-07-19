Video: The Perfect Day in Morzine

7 STEPS TO THE PERFECT DAY IN MORZINE...

STEP ONE: Get the team together.

Start off your day with a few laps down Pléney.

STEP TWO: Meet your hosts, a good party always needs someone to throw it.

If you see our hosts on the hill make sure you say hello.

STEP THREE: Stay hydrated. Only an amateur goes in dry.

Mutzig is most riders preferred way to stay hydrated...

STEP FOUR: Go off the beaten track, meet the local wildlife. You’ll be surprised what you can find.

Style for miles on Pléney Black.

STEP FIVE: Increase your social circle. Meet new people, keep the party train going.

Biggest train Morzine has ever seen? 80 riders plus down Pléney...

STEP SIX: Everyone knows there’s only one place to go after the last run of the day…

Bar Robinson is the perfect end to a day riding in Morzine. Just go easy on the Mutzig...

STEP SEVEN: And the last step for you my son…. Dry yourself off and do it all again…

You'll forget about your hangover after a run...

Produced by Unieed // Joe Adsett // Jim Topliss

So, you're are thinking of heading over to Morzine, the mountain bike mecca of Europe, and you want to know how to have the perfect day? Well, we have put together an easy to follow guide which tells you the 7 steps to ensure you have the sickest time possible...Here at Roost MTB we are all about making sure you have the best experience possible whether out ripping on the hill, chilling out in our accommodation, getting stuck into one of our delicious home-cooked meals, or fettling with your bike in preparation for tomorrow’s epic ride!