Crankworx events are a crowd favourite and our riders always enjoy doing as many events as possible. For this second venue of the year Tracey, Mick and Sam were in Innsbruck representing the team colours all the way to the podiums. Sam got an excellent 2nd place in Speed & Style, Tracey got 1st at the IXS DH and our grom rider Simon Chapelet took the win in the U17 category! Next stop, Crankworx Les Gets.Mentions: @Polygonbikes