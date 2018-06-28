Video: The Polygon UR Team At Crankworx Les Gets

MENTIONS:

Another week of racing for the Polygon UR Team this time at Crankworx Les Gets. With riders racing in Dual Slalom, Dual Speed and Style, DH, Air DH and Whip Off, there were a lot of things going on! In the end, Tracey took a great 3rd place in DH and Sam Reynolds scored a third in Dual Speed and Style making him the most competitive rider in the 2018 series with 2 podiums out of 3 races! Next stop for the DH riders will be Val Di Sole World Cup, while Sam is already headed to the Royal Fest in the South of France.