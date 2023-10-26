Video: YT's 1980s Throwback Infomercial for the New Jeffsy

Oct 26, 2023
by YT Industries  

Words: YT Industries

JEFFSY is a true friend and is here for the long haul. From the summit to the abyss and everything in between – your bond is unbreakable, and your potential is limitless. It's time to experience The Power of Friendship!

For more information head to www.yt-industries.com

Posted In:
Videos Video Trail Bikes YT Industries Yt Jeffsy


Author Info:
YTIndustries avatar

Member since Jan 8, 2014
92 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
68703 views
Field Test: Unno Burn - You Know You're Curious
65208 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
49274 views
Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency
49099 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
47298 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
42785 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
41689 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
39315 views

38 Comments
  • 19 0
 This reminds me of that 80s movie: "The Never Ending Warranty Process" You need a wish dragon to get you through it.
  • 2 0
 Never owned a YT, and none of my friends have one, but I've been tempted by them. How bad is the warranty process, especially now that the pandemic is over and those insane supply chain issues that made everyone's warranty a bit dodgy are behind us?
  • 3 0
 @g-42: I smashed my alloy front triangle with a good rock bash. They replaced it very quickly
  • 2 0
 Underrated comment.
  • 1 0
 I only had a minor thing, the bottle cage of the testator failed. The sent me a new one, complete set with bottles, right away.
  • 1 0
 @g-42: I was in contact with YT's warranty service two times while owning an Tues. Both were however on YT's own initiative, as they offered to replace a Renthal stem and an e*thirteen rear hub assembly free of charge due to manufacturer recalls. Last one was about two years after I bought the bike. Would not hesitate buying one again.
  • 2 0
 I cracked the Jeffsy carbon frame twice (manufacturer error). Each time it was a nightmare - countless emails, calls etc. Approx 8 months total waiting time. YT never again.
  • 1 0
 @g-42: i have 3. Capra , Tues, and Decoy, i wish i could help you, but i've never had to call them for any warranty issues in 6 years. warranties come and go and the bikes still huck.
  • 24 6
 I think they jumped the shark with this one.
  • 3 1
 "Customer Service not available with this model."
  • 1 0
 @oscartheballer: I have nothing but good experiences with their US service desk over the last year or two. Responsive and helpful with quick shipping when I needed it.
  • 15 0
 If that doesn’t sell bikes then what will
  • 9 0
 The power of marketing (will never wane). DCA, do your stuff.
  • 3 0
 Nooo, you'll only encourage him.
  • 9 0
 How many payments of $19.95?
  • 9 1
 It's creative, but wow I hate it so much.
  • 9 2
 So much love for this type of marketing!
  • 1 0
 Time for another one of yours.
  • 3 0
 On an XXL frame size the top tube length is only 645 mm and a stack is only 642 mm. Not sure who this bike is built for but certainly not anyone who is actually tall.
  • 3 0
 I always wonder how native English speakers like such a German accent - is it funny? Or just normal?
  • 6 0
 Basil Fawlty. That is all.
  • 4 2
 Flossmann's accent is horrible and somehow breaks the infomercial style. Why is he so keen on being the main character?
  • 5 1
 @effeffeff: bullshit, I thought he was one of the best bits.

Why main character? Have a think…
  • 5 0
 So good!
  • 4 0
 It's like Kung Fury, only it's a bike ad with no bike in it.
  • 4 0
 That was beautiful
  • 1 0
 Did YT hire @TYB_Shreds for this edit???
  • 1 0
 ou of the box, feel like back to the past universe
  • 1 0
 I can't work out if 2:02 is mega cringe or hilarious Big Grin
  • 1 0
 hahahaha YT do it again Bravo
  • 1 0
 Absolutely love it thank you YT
  • 1 0
 Waiting for DualCrownDuche delirious comments.
  • 1 1
 Lets see a new EMTB
Below threshold threads are hidden





Newsletter Signup


Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039575
Mobile Version of Website