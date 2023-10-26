Watch
Video: YT's 1980s Throwback Infomercial for the New Jeffsy
Oct 26, 2023
by
YT Industries
Words: YT Industries
JEFFSY is a true friend and is here for the long haul. From the summit to the abyss and everything in between – your bond is unbreakable, and your potential is limitless. It's time to experience The Power of Friendship!
For more information head to
www.yt-industries.com
Score
Time
Who Faved
19
0
eh-steve
(1 days ago)
This reminds me of that 80s movie: "The Never Ending Warranty Process" You need a wish dragon to get you through it.
[Reply]
2
0
g-42
(23 hours ago)
Never owned a YT, and none of my friends have one, but I've been tempted by them. How bad is the warranty process, especially now that the pandemic is over and those insane supply chain issues that made everyone's warranty a bit dodgy are behind us?
[Reply]
3
0
slayersxc17
(22 hours ago)
@g-42
: I smashed my alloy front triangle with a good rock bash. They replaced it very quickly
[Reply]
2
0
powellriviera
(21 hours ago)
Underrated comment.
[Reply]
1
0
drjohn
(20 hours ago)
I only had a minor thing, the bottle cage of the testator failed. The sent me a new one, complete set with bottles, right away.
[Reply]
1
0
Nygaard
(14 hours ago)
@g-42
: I was in contact with YT's warranty service two times while owning an Tues. Both were however on YT's own initiative, as they offered to replace a Renthal stem and an e*thirteen rear hub assembly free of charge due to manufacturer recalls. Last one was about two years after I bought the bike. Would not hesitate buying one again.
[Reply]
2
0
hurmikak
(14 hours ago)
I cracked the Jeffsy carbon frame twice (manufacturer error). Each time it was a nightmare - countless emails, calls etc. Approx 8 months total waiting time. YT never again.
[Reply]
1
0
t-swing
(3 hours ago)
@g-42
: i have 3. Capra , Tues, and Decoy, i wish i could help you, but i've never had to call them for any warranty issues in 6 years. warranties come and go and the bikes still huck.
[Reply]
24
6
dude-brah
(1 days ago)
I think they jumped the shark with this one.
[Reply]
3
1
oscartheballer
(5 hours ago)
"Customer Service not available with this model."
[Reply]
1
0
tomfoolerybackground
(4 mins ago)
@oscartheballer
: I have nothing but good experiences with their US service desk over the last year or two. Responsive and helpful with quick shipping when I needed it.
[Reply]
15
0
speed10
(1 days ago)
If that doesn’t sell bikes then what will
[Reply]
9
0
BenPea
(1 days ago)
The power of marketing (will never wane). DCA, do your stuff.
[Reply]
3
0
commental
(1 days ago)
Nooo, you'll only encourage him.
[Reply]
9
0
SacAssassin
(1 days ago)
How many payments of $19.95?
[Reply]
9
1
notthatfast
(22 hours ago)
It's creative, but wow I hate it so much.
[Reply]
9
2
VHS
(23 hours ago)
So much love for this type of marketing!
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(5 hours ago)
Time for another one of yours.
[Reply]
3
0
Scnelson1
(17 hours ago)
On an XXL frame size the top tube length is only 645 mm and a stack is only 642 mm. Not sure who this bike is built for but certainly not anyone who is actually tall.
[Reply]
3
0
cxfahrer
(1 days ago)
I always wonder how native English speakers like such a German accent - is it funny? Or just normal?
[Reply]
6
0
BenPea
(1 days ago)
Basil Fawlty. That is all.
[Reply]
4
2
effeffeff
(23 hours ago)
Flossmann's accent is horrible and somehow breaks the infomercial style. Why is he so keen on being the main character?
[Reply]
5
1
justanotherusername
(23 hours ago)
@effeffeff
: bullshit, I thought he was one of the best bits.
Why main character? Have a think…
[Reply]
5
0
ilovevanlife
(23 hours ago)
So good!
[Reply]
4
0
marrrty
(22 hours ago)
It's like Kung Fury, only it's a bike ad with no bike in it.
[Reply]
4
0
Bubbaace
(1 days ago)
That was beautiful
[Reply]
1
0
cng5
(1 days ago)
Did YT hire @TYB_Shreds for this edit???
[Reply]
1
0
Yudistira
(12 hours ago)
ou of the box, feel like back to the past universe
[Reply]
1
0
korev
(9 hours ago)
I can't work out if 2:02 is mega cringe or hilarious
[Reply]
1
0
BMXrad
(5 hours ago)
hahahaha YT do it again Bravo
[Reply]
1
0
Jayx4
(2 hours ago)
Absolutely love it thank you YT
[Reply]
1
0
dick-pound
(16 mins ago)
Waiting for DualCrownDuche delirious comments.
[Reply]
1
1
og-squid-mtb
(20 hours ago)
Lets see a new EMTB
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
9
valrock
(21 hours ago)
YT makes one of the worst bike lunch videos ever. Life WFT is all of this? And that older one with a goat... holly f*ck. Just hire IFHT to do the proper work, your bikes look like a Session anyway
[Reply]
1
0
kevinturner12
(6 hours ago)
I remember the one with the goat. I don't remember the marketing videos from other manufacturers at around the same time.
[Reply]
10
15
glenny-dee
(1 days ago)
Cringe AF. This company is so wack.
[Reply]
8
0
g-42
(23 hours ago)
So here's where it's clear I'm an old fart - is that a good thing or a bad thing?
[Reply]
1
0
tomfoolerybackground
(3 mins ago)
@g-42
: His mellow was harshed. Was not rad.
[Reply]
