Video: The Privateer Heads to Finale Ligure

Nov 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

After a great race in Whistler, Adam is eager test his skills abroad and heads off to Finale Ligure for the season finale.



THE
PRIVATEER

Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:


PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss previous episodes of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's journey?



Episode 1



Episode 2



Episode 3



Episode 4



Episode 5



Episode 6



Episode 7



Episode 8



Episode 9



Episode 10



Episode 11


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @SCOTT-Sports / @mavic / @Fox-Head-Inc / @boxcomponents / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak / @Spank-Ind / @RydersEyewear / @TRPCyclingComponents / @OneUpComponents / @timecycling


8 Comments

  • + 19
 Season 1: average quick guy becomes fit and fast Season 2: fit and fast guy becomes ABSOLUTELY JACKED AND PINNED

Proud of you Adam!!! You worked so friggin hard this year and have come such a long way! Excited to see where you take it next year!
  • + 8
 I want to submit myself to the series "Troll".

Next summer: Full on race drama, humiliation, pain, regrets and behind the comments - sad existence or pure joy of life. Jerry or Randy. Find out...

MTBR: Thriller of the century!
VitalMTB: What a bag of sht, congrats Pinkbike
EMBN: we could have given him an E-bike. At least he would have made it to the top
@Bicyclepubes: Go home Pinkbike you are drunk
TEAM-ROBOT: Kill yourself

Do you dare to face the troll? Could it be... that it can ride... faster than you...
  • + 1
 Team Robot youre scaring me
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: You forgot 'yoga pants'.
  • + 6
 Thank you Adam and Pinkbike for this great series! I look forward to what you do with it next. Speaking of which, where do we sign up to be next year's privateer, where Adam shows us the ropes?
  • + 4
 Thank you Adam . It was great to watch and I learned a lot from your experiences . Hope you have a nice winter training . Good luck next season . Look forward to seeing you at the races . Thank you PinkBike and all the Sponsors for a great series . Hope to have it back next year .
  • + 2
 This series has been awesome. One more episode... Maybe focus on community reciprocity. Have Adam head to a school to talk about training and what he learnt, or have him featured in a trail-building segment. Would round out the series nicely.
  • + 1
 On the one hand, it was such a disappointment, I really wanted (again) to see Adam's progression. On the other hand, there isn't a better way to finish the season, it just proves how hard it to be on this level and how cruel racing could be.
Absolutely waiting for the next season!

