Video: The Privateer Heads to Finale Ligure

After a great race in Whistler, Adam is eager test his skills abroad and heads off to Finale Ligure for the season finale.
Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:
PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss previous episodes of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's journey?
Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Episode 6
Episode 7
Episode 8
Episode 9
Episode 10
Episode 11
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals
/ @SCOTT-Sports
/ @mavic
/ @Fox-Head-Inc
/ @boxcomponents
/ @schwalbe
/ @stages-cycling / @CamelBak
/ @Spank-Ind
/ @RydersEyewear
/ @TRPCyclingComponents
/ @OneUpComponents
/ @timecycling
8 Comments
Proud of you Adam!!! You worked so friggin hard this year and have come such a long way! Excited to see where you take it next year!
Next summer: Full on race drama, humiliation, pain, regrets and behind the comments - sad existence or pure joy of life. Jerry or Randy. Find out...
MTBR: Thriller of the century!
VitalMTB: What a bag of sht, congrats Pinkbike
EMBN: we could have given him an E-bike. At least he would have made it to the top
@Bicyclepubes: Go home Pinkbike you are drunk
TEAM-ROBOT: Kill yourself
Do you dare to face the troll? Could it be... that it can ride... faster than you...
Absolutely waiting for the next season!
