Video: The Privateer is Back - Off Season Riding with Yoann Barelli & Fitness Testing

Jun 6, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


It was a long off season for Adam. After breaking his hand in Finale last year, he spent the next few months rehabbing it back to riding strength. Once Adam's hand healed it was game on, and even though PNW winters aren't the most ideal time to be on the bike, he made the most of it by getting out on rides and hitting the gym regularly.

In this episode, Adam heads out on a classic winter ride with Yoann Barelli and then visits the gym with his trainer, Todd Schumlick, for baseline fitness testing. This is Adam's make or break year. With his training program and support turned up to 11, can he break into the pro ranks? We're about to find out.


We'd like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors who will be supporting Adam this year.

Adam Price is trained by Todd Schumlick @performx_training


8 Comments

  • + 6
 I enjoy this more than that Game of thrones rubbish.
  • + 2
 Maybe they could get the Hound to give some inspirational talks to Adam?
  • + 2
 pretty rad to watch your journey! Id imagine riding w a ripper like Jo would help a lot to see where you stand.
  • + 1
 Was cool to meet Adam at the Capitol Forest Enduro, cool low key guy.
  • + 1
 my eyes! very bad technique!
  • + 1
 Brutal! Better you than me... Shit, I need to get back in the gym lol!
  • + 1
 been looking forward to this for a hot minute Smile
  • + 1
 Those tar barrels won't carry themselves Adam (people who know will know)

