Video: The Privateer Puts His Training to the Test on the Pinkbike Hot Lap

Dec 11, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


The formula doesn't get any simpler: one racer, one track, and a stopwatch. In our case, the racer is a mountain biker, our track is a rooty and rocky descent, and the clock is a Freelap timing system that doesn't lie. Last year saw Sam Hill and Miranda Miller, along with a bunch of other really fast people, throw down Pinkbike Hot Lap times, and we're back for the second season with a new track and new racers for 2019.

Move over EWS - Adam Price, The Privateer puts all his training, dieting, and spreadsheeting to the test and takes on the Hot Lap.


The Track

The second season of Hot Laps sees us move to Cakewalk, a classic Squamish descent that has a good mix of roots and rocks, as well as plenty of different lines to choose from. And just to keep everyone honest, there are even a few brief climbs to make sure the mountain stays in mountain biking.








Regions in Article
Diamond Head, Squamish

Trails in Article
Cakewalk

Posted In:
Videos The Privateer


2 Comments

  • 7 0
 The only rider to hit the drop? ADAM PRICE IS FREERIDE!
  • 1 0
 Is he on one of the Field Test Enduro bikes?

No?
Pfff.

Post a Comment



