Video: The Process with Reed Boggs in 'Formulation'

We live in a world focused on outcomes. This rings especially true in the little corner of the world we call freeride. Polished video parts and Instagram highlight reels push the envelope of what is possible, but also what is expected. We fall in love with the idea of the “finished product” as if it signifies completion. The thing is, we are never done. No matter how far we have come, there is always another step to climb.When we teamed up with Reed Boggs for this project, he wanted to convey not only what it takes to stay at the competitive level but also what goes into creating a “finished product”. Let’s face it, formulating a new video isn’t as simple as we would like it to be.It all starts with the idea. Then comes a seemingly never-ending to-do list: scoping different zones, assembling a dig team, building lines, testing lines, creating a film schedule, production, post-production and so on. The workload is heavy, but we wouldn’t choose anything else. The process is what we love the most.Thank you for watching our “unfinished product.”Produced by Reed Boggs & EnduraCinematography & Post-Production by Jasper WesselmanStill Photography & Additional Cinematography: Nic HiltonDig Team: Reed Boggs, Liam Wallace, Nic Hilton