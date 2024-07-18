Powered by Outside

Video: The Process with Reed Boggs in 'Formulation'

Jul 18, 2024
by Endura Sport  


We live in a world focused on outcomes. This rings especially true in the little corner of the world we call freeride. Polished video parts and Instagram highlight reels push the envelope of what is possible, but also what is expected. We fall in love with the idea of the “finished product” as if it signifies completion. The thing is, we are never done. No matter how far we have come, there is always another step to climb.

Reed and team scoping the line.

When we teamed up with Reed Boggs for this project, he wanted to convey not only what it takes to stay at the competitive level but also what goes into creating a “finished product”. Let’s face it, formulating a new video isn’t as simple as we would like it to be.


Scoping the line.
Reed and crew planning the next drone shot.

It all starts with the idea. Then comes a seemingly never-ending to-do list: scoping different zones, assembling a dig team, building lines, testing lines, creating a film schedule, production, post-production and so on. The workload is heavy, but we wouldn’t choose anything else. The process is what we love the most.

photo

Sequence of Reed stomping the line.

Reed Boggs with his custom Endura kit.
Going huge with the gap over the Polaris.


Thank you for watching our “unfinished product.”

Produced by Reed Boggs & Endura

Cinematography & Post-Production by Jasper Wesselman

Still Photography & Additional Cinematography: Nic Hilton

Dig Team: Reed Boggs, Liam Wallace, Nic Hilton

https://www.endurasport.com/

Posted In:
Videos Endura Reed Boggs


Author Info:
endurasport avatar

Member since Jan 16, 2018
20 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
55512 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
51933 views
First Ride: Ibis Ripmo - Now With Downtube Storage & Mixed Wheel Compatibility
47236 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
39828 views
First Ride: The Trek Top Fuel Gets Lightly Revised for 2025
35672 views
Henry's Waffle House: Bike Brands Need to Get A Grip
35590 views
Ibis Releases New 130mm Ripley
31418 views
First Look: The 2025 Lapierre Spicy Can Be High-Pivot Or Low-Pivot
28295 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035159
Mobile Version of Website