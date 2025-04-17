Video: Raaw Runs Through What’s New with the Yalla V2 DH Bike

Words: Raaw Bikes

It’s been two years since we last sat in this very comfy chair and talked about downhill bikes.Not much has changed about our feelings for downhill since we introduced the Yalla. In fact, even though we’re all two years older, we still look at downhill bikes, racing and the whole culture with even more child-like excitement.Whether you own a downhill bike or not, you likely look at them with the same eyes. No other bike can make you as excited to ride from the sheer looks. And watching the enthralling racing stories unfold always has you on the edge of your seat. But above all, nothing can come close to the feeling of riding a DH bike.It’s been a pleasure to have the Yalla in our lineup. Downhill bikes may not make sense to the corporate bean counters, but luckily, our bean counter grew up racing DH. So show him a set of dual crown forks and it’s thumbs up from Felix.It’s been amazing to watch it grow from those very first samples to being raced at World Cups and World Championships, as well as flying high at Fest Series events and Red Bull street races. But perhaps the most heartwarming has been seeing them out on the trails and covered in mud.When we developed that original Yalla, we wanted a bike for riding - a dependable platform for racers and riders alike that allowed them to tailor the bike to their preferences and provided confidence to drop your heels, lift your eye line and push your limit, no matter where that limit lived.Since the V1 became a collection of tubes instead of just ideas, we’ve learned a lot. Not just in how to make a better bike, but also in understanding why we loved the original Yalla so much. Retaining what makes a bike ride well is as important as finding new ways to improve it.We’ve also made refinements to a bunch of bits and pieces on our latest versions of Madonna and Jibb, and these were transferable to a DH bike.So two years later, it’s time to put the kettle on and pull up a pew as we dive into all the details of our new Yalla!! V2.