Video: Raaw Runs Through What’s New with the Yalla V2 DH Bike

Apr 17, 2025
by RAAW Mountain Bikes  
Words: Raaw Bikes

It’s been two years since we last sat in this very comfy chair and talked about downhill bikes.

Not much has changed about our feelings for downhill since we introduced the Yalla. In fact, even though we’re all two years older, we still look at downhill bikes, racing and the whole culture with even more child-like excitement.

Whether you own a downhill bike or not, you likely look at them with the same eyes. No other bike can make you as excited to ride from the sheer looks. And watching the enthralling racing stories unfold always has you on the edge of your seat. But above all, nothing can come close to the feeling of riding a DH bike.

It’s been a pleasure to have the Yalla in our lineup. Downhill bikes may not make sense to the corporate bean counters, but luckily, our bean counter grew up racing DH. So show him a set of dual crown forks and it’s thumbs up from Felix.

It’s been amazing to watch it grow from those very first samples to being raced at World Cups and World Championships, as well as flying high at Fest Series events and Red Bull street races. But perhaps the most heartwarming has been seeing them out on the trails and covered in mud.

Yalla V2

Yalla V2
Yalla V2

Yalla V2

Yalla V2
Yalla V2

Yalla V2

When we developed that original Yalla, we wanted a bike for riding - a dependable platform for racers and riders alike that allowed them to tailor the bike to their preferences and provided confidence to drop your heels, lift your eye line and push your limit, no matter where that limit lived.

Since the V1 became a collection of tubes instead of just ideas, we’ve learned a lot. Not just in how to make a better bike, but also in understanding why we loved the original Yalla so much. Retaining what makes a bike ride well is as important as finding new ways to improve it.

We’ve also made refinements to a bunch of bits and pieces on our latest versions of Madonna and Jibb, and these were transferable to a DH bike.

So two years later, it’s time to put the kettle on and pull up a pew as we dive into all the details of our new Yalla!! V2.




For more information about the Yalla, and our other bikes, the Jibb and Madonna, head to raawmtb.com.

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases DH Bikes Raaw Raaw Yalla


Author Info:
RAAWMountainBikes avatar

Member since Mar 27, 2018
41 articles
Report
19 Comments
  • 180
 I've got a madonna v2 thats now nearly 5 years old and going strong. I still love riding it, most confidence inspiring bike I've owned. Handles everything I do from local trails to a week in the Alps. I don't need a DH bike but I really want this one!
  • 70
 For me it's quite the opposite: got a Madonna V2.2 one year ago, loving it, but at 50yo I feel a bit overbiked now and think I'd probably be better on a Jibb... probably.
  • 21
 I've got three good rides on my V2.2 (paired with a Vorsprung Telum) and I 100% agree. Already checking off features I was hesitant to hit on my old bike and eyeing up stuff I never thought I would.

Absolutely can't wait to bring it on a two week trip to Morzine later this summer!
  • 80
 Like most people nowadays I have no need for a DH bike but I'll read about them and watch videos all day. I love the Yalla.
  • 20
 Same. Sold my DH bike in 2014 but I still read all the content on them haha! Renting them at bike parks reminds me how crazy capable they are
  • 10
 @t-rick: I don't think I've ridden one since 2017 and it was a tiny frame with 26" wheels. I could rent something in Morzine this year.
  • 10
 I sold my DH bike in 2016. I had no need for another, but I bought one last year anyway. It’s my least ridden bike. Don’t care—still love it.
  • 50
 My Madonna V2.2 is still my favourite bike after all the fancy carbon bikes like the SB150, Slash, Hightower, … i owned over the last years. Never had a bike i‘m still stoked every ride after 3 years. What a machine!
  • 20
 I’ve got a v1 yalla and it has been amazing. This will be my third season on it. I reached out to raaw to see if they will be offering the large mammal rocker for the v2 yalla like they have for the jibb and the madonna. That would be the only reason I would upgrade to v2.
  • 10
 Please provide update once you hear something as I was interested in this as well.
  • 10
 @Rastis1: from Felix at raaw

There is no other rocker-link planned for the Yalla!! as the kintematics works well for a wide range of rider weights.

The V1 rides great. I’m 6’3” 215 lbs and I’m running a 600 lbs spring on the Ohlins shock. Thought it would be even better with a large mammal rocker though. Also thought I might be able to come down a spring rate or 2. I have a v2 jibb with one and it rides amazing.
  • 10
 Picked up a Yalla late last year. Have had the pleasure of doing 3 races on it so far this season and looking forward too so many more. The toolbox concept rocks and with a Telum shock, the rear disappears and tracks so well. So makes me desire a Madonna even when not overly needed.
  • 40
 2 years warranty?
I'll never again consider a DH bike with less than 4-5 years.
  • 40
 Is there a teleprompter in front of him?
  • 22
 Raaw: please make an XXL XC/downcountry kind of bike with 460mm chainstays! It is literally impossible to find a bike like that right now.
  • 20
 I want this bike. So Cool!
  • 10
 Is that the Dan Roberts that used to be on PB ?
  • 10
 Yep
Below threshold threads are hidden







