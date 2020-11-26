Pinkbike.com
Video: The Race & Suspension Rebuild Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Episode 7
Nov 26, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO
EPISODE 7
This time on Pinkbike Academy things get technical as the contestants compete in a suspension rebuild challenge followed immediately by a race.
PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.
Who did you think should go home at the end of Episode 6?
Ben + Angie
Vlad + Addison
Evan + Jo
Responses: 1431 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy
@bikebigwhite
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano
,
Orbea
,
Fox Racing
,
Fox Factory
,
Big White
,
GoPro
,
Garmin
,
Pro Bike Gear
,
Feedback Sports
,
Maxxis
,
Stan's NoTubes
,
Ride Concepts
, and
Trailforks
.
Videos
Pinkbike Academy
Pinkbike Originals
Fox Clothing
Fox Racing
Orbea
Shimano
Sponsored
Score
Time
1
0
UncleGrandpa62
(0 mins ago)
I wonder if those new 38's have the big clump/ball of grease in the air chamber that my Fit4 had, no manner of servicing made the forks work like they're supposed to until I removed that junk.
1
0
padkinson
(5 mins ago)
I was hoping they'd have some forks off rental bikes or something similarly buggered to service. Brand new is cheating!
1
0
lalientoxc
(1 mins ago)
This video came in clutch!! Now I have a good excuse to be antisocial at thanksgiving dinner!!
1
0
bok-CZ
(6 mins ago)
Don't forgot to release thé air first please
1
0
hisroyalgooseness
(6 mins ago)
First! Although that doesn't guarantee I won't get sent home.
1
0
bashhard
(5 mins ago)
You were second. So bye-bye!
