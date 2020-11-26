Video: The Race & Suspension Rebuild Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Episode 7

Nov 26, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO


EPISODE 7



This time on Pinkbike Academy things get technical as the contestants compete in a suspension rebuild challenge followed immediately by a race.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.



Who did you think should go home at the end of Episode 6?






6 Comments

  • 1 0
 I wonder if those new 38's have the big clump/ball of grease in the air chamber that my Fit4 had, no manner of servicing made the forks work like they're supposed to until I removed that junk.
  • 1 0
 I was hoping they'd have some forks off rental bikes or something similarly buggered to service. Brand new is cheating!
  • 1 0
 This video came in clutch!! Now I have a good excuse to be antisocial at thanksgiving dinner!!
  • 1 0
 Don't forgot to release thé air first please
  • 1 0
 First! Although that doesn't guarantee I won't get sent home.
  • 1 0
 You were second. So bye-bye!

Post a Comment



