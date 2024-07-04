Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: The Racers are Struggling for Traction - Les Gets DH World Cup Junior Course Preview
Jul 4, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
4 Comments
French racer Mylann Falquet from Goodman Racing speeds his way down the slippy Les Gets course. He takes wild lines, struggles for grip and rips to the finish for our viewing pleasure.
Junior POV presented by
ODI Grips
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,145 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
93786 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
58682 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
56757 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
49403 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2024, Manchester
37999 views
First Look: KOM Xeno Infinity Drive Hubs Push from the Disc Side
31817 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
29384 views
Review: Canyon Lux Trail - Mellow Marathon Machine
26797 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
1
justanotherusername
(1 hours ago)
An in his prime Sam Hill would have made a ruckus here.
[Reply]
1
0
hardtailpunter
(20 mins ago)
That's a format I didn't know I needed in my life - great commentary by Ben and brave riding by Milan. Conditions and track promise some exciting racing
[Reply]
1
0
korev
FL
(23 mins ago)
Not wet enough yet to see how Danny Hart can sit down...
[Reply]
1
0
barnylondon
(7 mins ago)
Awesome job Ben , as always. I’m here atm and can tell you it’s slick.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036825
Mobile Version of Website