Video: The Racers are Struggling for Traction - Les Gets DH World Cup Junior Course Preview

Jul 4, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  


French racer Mylann Falquet from Goodman Racing speeds his way down the slippy Les Gets course. He takes wild lines, struggles for grip and rips to the finish for our viewing pleasure.

Junior POV presented by ODI Grips
photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,145 articles
Report
4 Comments
  • 8 1
 An in his prime Sam Hill would have made a ruckus here.
  • 1 0
 That's a format I didn't know I needed in my life - great commentary by Ben and brave riding by Milan. Conditions and track promise some exciting racing
  • 1 0
 Not wet enough yet to see how Danny Hart can sit down...
  • 1 0
 Awesome job Ben , as always. I’m here atm and can tell you it’s slick.







