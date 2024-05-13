Video: The Racing Rewind - What Makes A Great World Cup Venue?

Les Gets, France, 2019

Lousã, Portugal, 2020



Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra. 2022



Loudenvielle, France, 2023



As we prepare for a new venue this weekend, we thought we would look back at some of the venues that came onto the calendar in recent years.Les Gets, in 2019, exemplified the idea that introducing a new venue can breathe fresh life into the calendar. While not truly a new venue, its rejuvenated track offered something new and exciting for racers and built upon some of the foundations that featured in the Crankworx races. Returning to such a popular area for bike tourism was accentuated by the fervour of the French supporters. Despite initial teething problems, such as Rachel Atherton's unfortunate injury, Les Gets quickly established itself as a premier venue not only because it offered great racing but because it did so in a place that already attracts mountain bikers in their droves.Situated amidst Portugal's picturesque mountains, the track in Lousã offered a diverse terrain, open line choice and some sizeable hucks. Despite scheduling challenges, the double-header event delivered great racing moments and saw emerging talents like Marine Cabirou and Matt Walker come good for their maiden, and so far only, overall titles. The success of Lousã underscores the importance of versatile tracks and robust local support in making a venue as good as possible. It took a huge local effort to bring the race to Portugal, not least because of the complications of the pandemic. That said, it proved to be a hit when it eventually did arrive.Andorra, while a seasoned World Cup host, unveiled a new track layout in 2022, which, in some ways, showed the evolution of downhill racing for good and for bad. While Andorra has been a mainstay of the calender for the past decade, the revamped track came down a different, much higher part of the resort. Its blend of high-speed sections, moto-inspired turns and pinball wooded sections was fantastic to watch, even if it wasn't universally praised by riders. For 2023, the track saw some revisions, and everyone was better prepared for the limited pit space at the bottom of the track.Lastly, Loudenvielle's inclusion in the 2023 calendar introduced a varied and technical course that seemed to offer something for everyone. Despite weather-induced disruptions, the track's design, spearheaded by Romain Paulhan, offered an exhilarating blend of speed and technicality, ensuring memorable racing moments. It has the unfortunate association of the cancellation of the junior race, but by the time the elite riders got underway, the racing was excellent.