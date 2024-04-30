Video: The Racing Rewind - Who is True Racing Royalty at Fort William?

Charlie Hatton



Tahnee Seagrave



Nina Hoffmann



Valentina Holl



Troy Brosnan



Aaron Gwin



Amaury Pierron



Rachel Atherton



Greg Minnaar



This video is presented by Bell Helmets

As we prepare for another visit to Scotland, we thought we would look back at the past winners on the start line this weekend. This is not a definitive list of likely winners but rather a snapshot into the careers of the riders who have already tasted victory here.Charlie Hatton's victory at Fort William wasn't merely a stroke of luck and Hatton had showcased his speed at various other venues the preceding year, under diverse conditions. His impressive performances, including two 7th-place finishes at Val Di Sole and Lenzerheide, and an 8th-place finish at the challenging Leogang track, underscore his versatility and skill.Seagrave's podium finish at Fort William in 2015 and subsequent victory in 2018 showcased her talent, but her journey was not without setbacks. Years plagued by injury and concussion, compounded by the challenges of a global pandemic, tested her resilience. However, I remain optimistic about her prospects, hoping to see her enjoy both her riding and newfound success in the upcoming season.A former javelin thrower turned mountain biker, Hoffmann's ascent from privateer to Santa Cruz Syndicate rider has been meteoric. On her best days, she demonstrates a level of skill that can rival even Valentina Holl's pace, as evidenced by her performance in Andorra last year. Her success at Fort William, with a 3rd-place finish in 2019 followed by a victory in 2022, speaks volumes about her talent and seemingly endless potential.From being hailed as a child prodigy to achieving success in junior and elite competitions, Holl's career trajectory has been remarkable. Her return to the brand she started with, YT, coupled with her impressive track record across both categories at Fort William, where she has consistently podiumed, makes her a formidable force on any track.Known for his smooth yet aggressive riding style, Australian rider Troy Brosnan has become synonymous with consistency in downhill racing. His victory at Fort William in 2014 marked a significant milestone in his career, propelling him to a decade of results. From his early days as a rising star on the Specialized Monster team to his current status as a leading figure at Canyon, Brosnan's can never really be ruled out.Once a teammate of Troy Brosnan, Aaron Gwin's track record at Fort William may surprise some. Despite his huge win-list across venues, Gwin has only claimed a single win at Fort William. Nevertheless, his success elsewhere make him a threat on any track. Gwin's absence from Fort William for the past six years speaks to the difficult time the American has had of late. While it looks as if he won't be racing this weekend, I wouldn't rule out him coming back into strong form towards the end of the 2024 season.Amaury Pierron's dominance at Fort William is nothing short of astonishing. Despite a rocky start in his first two elite years, Pierron has since become virtually unstoppable at this venue. While he skipped the World Championships last year, Pierron's wild and chaotic riding style perfectly matches the intensity of Fort William's fans. Whether it's a close victory or a destructive time differences, Pierron's performance at this iconic venue is fantastic to watch.Rachel Atherton's plans for the 2024 season remain uncertain following a severe Achilles injury in 2019 and a subsequent hiatus from the sport to start a family. Her sensational return to racing at Lenzerheide last year, culminating in a remarkable victory, is one of the sport's most inspiring achievements. With an impressive track record boasting 40 World Cup wins, including four at Fort William, her potential return to the event is eagerly anticipated.Greg Minnaar's legacy at Fort William is nothing short of extraordinary. From his modest 22nd-place finish in 2002 to a remarkable streak of top ten finishes that spanned two decades until 2022, save for his DNS in 2018. Minnaar's consistency and dominance at this venue are unparalleled. With seven wins and numerous podium finishes, Minnaar's illustrious career on this Scottish hill is a genuinely quite amazing.