Video: The Rainbow Ends in Snowshoe | Story of the Race with Ben Cathro
Oct 2, 2023
Pinkbike Originals
11 Comments
Snowshoe delivered yet another spectacular race as U.S spectators watched the fastest riders in the world take on one of the most technical tracks in the UCI Mountain Bike World Series.
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Pinkbike Originals
World Cup DH
Ben Cathro
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,008 articles
11 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
PauRexs
(39 mins ago)
Healing Vibes to Dean Lucas, wasn't this one going to be his last WC? Damn.
[Reply]
1
0
Vinnijussi
(15 mins ago)
In Hospital he said he had one left to go, it sounded like MSA would have been the last ( but its still possible he meant Snowshoe as the crash happened in qualies)
[Reply]
3
0
Sam3897
(38 mins ago)
23 hrs and 28min east of Breckenridge Colorado
[Reply]
1
0
mckpat03
(16 mins ago)
Anyone have or found a clip of the girls passing one another in the chute after the double rock drop Friday? Such a mad move.
[Reply]
4
2
hexhamstu
(56 mins ago)
Where's showshoe?
[Reply]
2
2
chrislane75
(52 mins ago)
Snowshoe, West Virginia, USA 4 hours southwest of Washington DC. 4 hours south of Pittsburgh,PA.
[Reply]
2
0
i-like-toytles
(45 mins ago)
@chrislane75
: woosh
[Reply]
2
0
mad1at0
(41 mins ago)
6 hours and 12 minutes northeast of Pigeon Forge, TN.
[Reply]
2
0
scotttherider
(32 mins ago)
39 hours east of McKenzie Bridge, OR if you don't make any stops or hit any traffic.....
[Reply]
1
0
Yerts
(23 mins ago)
Hours of driving into what felt like nowhere. Scenic roads though.
[Reply]
1
0
scary1
(22 mins ago)
Deep in the woods
[Reply]
