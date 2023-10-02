Video: The Rainbow Ends in Snowshoe | Story of the Race with Ben Cathro

Oct 2, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Snowshoe delivered yet another spectacular race as U.S spectators watched the fastest riders in the world take on one of the most technical tracks in the UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

11 Comments
  • 6 0
 Healing Vibes to Dean Lucas, wasn't this one going to be his last WC? Damn.
  • 1 0
 In Hospital he said he had one left to go, it sounded like MSA would have been the last ( but its still possible he meant Snowshoe as the crash happened in qualies)
  • 3 0
 23 hrs and 28min east of Breckenridge Colorado
  • 1 0
 Anyone have or found a clip of the girls passing one another in the chute after the double rock drop Friday? Such a mad move.
  • 4 2
 Where's showshoe?
  • 2 2
 Snowshoe, West Virginia, USA 4 hours southwest of Washington DC. 4 hours south of Pittsburgh,PA.
  • 2 0
 @chrislane75: woosh
  • 2 0
 6 hours and 12 minutes northeast of Pigeon Forge, TN.
  • 2 0
 39 hours east of McKenzie Bridge, OR if you don't make any stops or hit any traffic.....
  • 1 0
 Hours of driving into what felt like nowhere. Scenic roads though.
  • 1 0
 Deep in the woods





