Video: The Rare Folk - A Joe Barnes Film Featuring Danny MacAskill, Josh Bryceland, Kriss Kyle & Many More

Could this be Joe Barnes' best edit to date?The Rare Folk is a hilariously funny action film starring some of the world's very best bike riders. The film stars downhill champion Josh Bryceland, trials sensation Danny MacAskill, BMX star Kriss Kyle and many, many more who all lay it on the line to bring you this comedy motion picture.The different sections feature some of the UK's most iconic riding spots such as Torlundy, Inverness, The Bings, Dimmo and Blebo, all of which offer a wide variety of terrain for the riders to enjoy.Sit back and enjoy The Rare Folk.Title photo - Pete Scullion