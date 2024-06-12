Powered by Outside

Video: The Rare Folk - A Joe Barnes Film Featuring Danny MacAskill, Josh Bryceland, Kriss Kyle & Many More

Jun 12, 2024
by Joe Barnes  

Could this be Joe Barnes' best edit to date?

The Rare Folk is a hilariously funny action film starring some of the world's very best bike riders. The film stars downhill champion Josh Bryceland, trials sensation Danny MacAskill, BMX star Kriss Kyle and many, many more who all lay it on the line to bring you this comedy motion picture.

The different sections feature some of the UK's most iconic riding spots such as Torlundy, Inverness, The Bings, Dimmo and Blebo, all of which offer a wide variety of terrain for the riders to enjoy.

Sit back and enjoy The Rare Folk.

Title photo - Pete Scullion

4 Comments
  • 7 0
 Creative masterpiece with sublime trails. Joe boy never seems to fail
  • 2 0
 And if you'd like the directors cut here's a full podcast with Top Chief himself! youtu.be/7FC_GNZtJH8?si=lOJn7u5gGHK8a0b7

Enjoy!
  • 2 0
 So good
  • 2 0
 It's just genius.







