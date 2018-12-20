Video: The Real Place to Party on Ibiza! - Chasing Trail Ep. 25

When picturing Ibiza, images of 24hr clubbing with big name DJ’s, hedonistic cave raves and fragile days spent on the beach come to mind, right? Then a tip comes in about a wicked network of single-track on the Balearic island and the mind wanders elsewhere. This wandering led to Lorraine Blancher and Monet Adams meeting up in mid-April with photographer Simon Ricklin and Filmer Gaëtan Rey to search out the islands real party spots – the trails.
See the FULL STORY here
.
Photos: Simon Ricklin
Video: Shaperideshoot
MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports
