VIDEOS

Video: The Real Place to Party on Ibiza! - Chasing Trail Ep. 25

Dec 20, 2018
by SCOTT Sports  

When picturing Ibiza, images of 24hr clubbing with big name DJ’s, hedonistic cave raves and fragile days spent on the beach come to mind, right? Then a tip comes in about a wicked network of single-track on the Balearic island and the mind wanders elsewhere. This wandering led to Lorraine Blancher and Monet Adams meeting up in mid-April with photographer Simon Ricklin and Filmer Gaëtan Rey to search out the islands real party spots – the trails.

See the FULL STORY here.









Andrew Neethling heads to Zermatt in the previous "Chasing Trail" episode. Check it out below!


Photos: Simon Ricklin
Video: Shaperideshoot

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports


Must Read This Week
Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?
86521 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
86265 views
Racing Rumors 2.0: Gwin, the Athertons, & More
66597 views
Field Test: Yeti SB130
56836 views
Field Test: Pivot Firebird 29
42670 views
Field Test: GT Sensor Carbon Expert
41924 views
8 Modern Downhill Pants Ridden & Rated
40598 views
Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
40108 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 Niceee... I am going to head there soon so couldn´t be more on time this... You girls rip!
  • + 1
 Nice. If I went there to ride for a week, I'd end up riding on day 1, going for a few beers and....
  • + 2
 cool riding experience.
  • + 0
 When picturing Ibiza, images of a small car come to my mind.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026048
Mobile Version of Website