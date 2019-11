Video: First Hits at Red Bull's MASSIVE 'Uncontained' BMX Park Contest

This is like one stunt or huge gap that you're trying to pull off for a video part and make an entire course and run out of those tricks. — Morgan Wade

The world's best BMX Park riders take on the most challenging custom park ever built. Descending on Nijmegen, Nederlands this weekend is a selection of 16 world class riders, chosen by team captains Drew Bezanson and Daniel Wedemeijer. They have invited 7 riders to be part of their team to battle against each other based on Execution, Variety, Use of Course, Style and Guts.Watch the event live from 20:00 CEST on Saturday, Nov 30th on Red Bull TV