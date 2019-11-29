Video: First Hits at Red Bull's MASSIVE 'Uncontained' BMX Park Contest

|This is like one stunt or huge gap that you're trying to pull off for a video part and make an entire course and run out of those tricks.—Morgan Wade
The world's best BMX Park riders take on the most challenging custom park ever built. Descending on Nijmegen, Nederlands this weekend is a selection of 16 world class riders, chosen by team captains Drew Bezanson and Daniel Wedemeijer. They have invited 7 riders to be part of their team to battle against each other based on Execution, Variety, Use of Course, Style and Guts.
Watch the event live from 20:00 CEST on Saturday, Nov 30th on Red Bull TV
