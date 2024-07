Video: The Return of Psychosis

The Return Of Psychosis

Mount 7, Golden, BC

With gratitude, the Golden Cycling Club would like to acknowledge that the trails we recreate on are on the homelands of the Ktunaxa and Secwépemc people and the chosen home of the Metis Nation Columbia River Society.

For the first minute of the course, you’re trying to slow down as much as possible, and you’re still going way too fast! — Andy Bostock

26” Results 1st - Kieran Fraser 2nd - Alexander Schmidt 3rd - Justin Wiloughby Hardtail Results 1st - Sam Meghji 2nd - Jose Letelier 3rd - Sandor Boros

Women's Results 1st - Jenn McHugh 2nd - Julie Marshall 3rd - Chandrima Lavoie Men's Results 1st - Jonathan Helly 2nd - Luke Stevens 3rd - Seth Sherlock

A huge thank you to this group of legends who worked tirelessly to bring this incredible event back to life.

We would like to give a massive thank you to everyone who supported this event.

The Psychosis 25th Anniversary event was a weekend like no other! Two hundred riders descended on Golden, BC, to tackle what can only be described as one of the wildest downhill courses on the planet. On June 22nd, four new riders were inducted into the Psychosis history books, alongside the likes of Stevie Smith, Chris Kovarik, Sam Hill, Claire Buchar, and more.Sitting at the top of Mount 7, looking straight down Dead Dog, knowing there is 7.3km of the wildest, rawest, most physically demanding race course in front of you… this is a feeling that simply cannot be described. It’s man vs mountain, a chance for each rider to put themselves to the ultimate test. There is no other race like it, and there never will be.This is the return of Psychosis, the rowdiest race on planet earth!The Golden Cycling Club works to promote opportunities for mountain biking in and around Golden, BC, while also acting as stewards of the trails. The area boasts 4 trail networks and a bike park. With such a diverse selection, there is truly something for every rider in Golden.If you would like to donate to the Golden Cycling Club, please visit the website. Logan WilliamsJoe Roberts & Nathan Skillen