Video: The Return of Psychosis

With gratitude, the Golden Cycling Club would like to acknowledge that the trails we recreate on are on the homelands of the Ktunaxa and Secwépemc people and the chosen home of the Metis Nation Columbia River Society.
The Psychosis 25th Anniversary event was a weekend like no other! Two hundred riders descended on Golden, BC, to tackle what can only be described as one of the wildest downhill courses on the planet. On June 22nd, four new riders were inducted into the Psychosis history books, alongside the likes of Stevie Smith, Chris Kovarik, Sam Hill, Claire Buchar, and more.
Sitting at the top of Mount 7, looking straight down Dead Dog, knowing there is 7.3km of the wildest, rawest, most physically demanding race course in front of you… this is a feeling that simply cannot be described. It’s man vs mountain, a chance for each rider to put themselves to the ultimate test. There is no other race like it, and there never will be.
This is the return of Psychosis, the rowdiest race on planet earth!
|For the first minute of the course, you’re trying to slow down as much as possible, and you’re still going way too fast!—Andy Bostock
26” Results
1st - Kieran Fraser
2nd - Alexander Schmidt
3rd - Justin Wiloughby
Hardtail Results
1st - Sam Meghji
2nd - Jose Letelier
3rd - Sandor Boros
About The Golden Cycling Club
Women's Results
1st - Jenn McHugh
2nd - Julie Marshall
3rd - Chandrima Lavoie
Men's Results
1st - Jonathan Helly
2nd - Luke Stevens
3rd - Seth Sherlock
The Golden Cycling Club works to promote opportunities for mountain biking in and around Golden, BC, while also acting as stewards of the trails. The area boasts 4 trail networks and a bike park. With such a diverse selection, there is truly something for every rider in Golden.
If you would like to donate to the Golden Cycling Club, please visit the website.Videography:
Logan WilliamsPhotography:
Joe Roberts & Nathan Skillen
Jon, you DOG!