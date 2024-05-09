Video: The Return Of World Cup Downhill Racing And We Rode The Bike That Won | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 24

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. It's been an exciting week for the Pinkbike team as World Cup Downhill Racing kicked off, there was some heated competition in the office Fantasy Downhill League and there were some fresh product releases. This episode, Christina is joined by Sarah Moore to recap the action and talk about items in their Gratitude Corners. Matt Beer also joins in for an edition of 2 Min of Tech, featuring one of the winning bikes at Fort William, the YT Tues.0:23 - Latest News2:11 - Racing Recap8:54 - 2 Min of Tech11:13 - Latest Podcast Episode11:49 - Gratitude CornerLet us know what you're grateful for, mountain bike related or not, in the comments below!