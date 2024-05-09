Video: The Return Of World Cup Downhill Racing And We Rode The Bike That Won | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 24

May 9, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. It's been an exciting week for the Pinkbike team as World Cup Downhill Racing kicked off, there was some heated competition in the office Fantasy Downhill League and there were some fresh product releases. This episode, Christina is joined by Sarah Moore to recap the action and talk about items in their Gratitude Corners. Matt Beer also joins in for an edition of 2 Min of Tech, featuring one of the winning bikes at Fort William, the YT Tues.

0:23 - Latest News
2:11 - Racing Recap
8:54 - 2 Min of Tech
11:13 - Latest Podcast Episode
11:49 - Gratitude Corner

Let us know what you're grateful for, mountain bike related or not, in the comments below!

Which podium bike from Fort William DH do you want in your quiver?







2 Comments
  • 10 0
 You missed the Frameworks bike on the poll! I think we all want to give that one a rip.
  • 1 0
 a drop down menu with all the bikes should be an option. None of those look particularly interesting.







