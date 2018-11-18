VIDEOS

Video: The Riding in Downtown Zurich Looks Rad

Nov 18, 2018
by Flying Metal  

Zurich is a busy town... Lucas Huppert shows us how he escapes the daily craziness and rides his favourite spots!

Biking took the 18-year-old around the world this year: Canada, China and Europe, but for this video he didn't have to fly around the world

Big Tricks and combos with style are bringing the Swiss to the top of some FMB World Tour Events. 6th at Fise China, 1st at Gold Event Vigo and 7th at Bike White Invitational are his best results this year... Way to go Huppi!

Photos: spitznagel.ch

