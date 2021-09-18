Video: The Rise Of The Women Of Enduro

Sep 18, 2021
by Gowaan Gals  

The women's scene of racing in Enduro has become more and more competitive over the last few years. In this short film we talk to some of the pro women who are leading the charge in the EWS, and discuss why and how this competitive 'boom' has happened. Has it affected sponsorship? Are the women valued equally as the men now?

Video: Martha Gill/Gowaan Gals

bigquotesThe women's racing's got a lot more competitive, pretty much when I first started racing the time gaps between racers was massive. So maybe one little line on the track wouldn't make much of a difference, but now if you don't do one jump or drop it's a massive difference. It's fun to be a part because anyone at any time could shine on a different weekend. From a personal experience, I feel like there's definitely still a big pay divide between men and women, which completely sucks because I'm turning up to work every day doing my job, and it's not my fault that there's not the numbers in the women's racing.Bex Baraona, Ibis Factory Racing


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos #PBWMN


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Cécile was such an amazing rider and it was impressive seeing her dominate in the way she did. But everyone stepped up so much since, I'm really stoked that theres now so many riders who could take a stage win or the entire race.

