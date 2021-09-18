Video: The Rise Of The Women Of Enduro

The women's racing's got a lot more competitive, pretty much when I first started racing the time gaps between racers was massive. So maybe one little line on the track wouldn't make much of a difference, but now if you don't do one jump or drop it's a massive difference. It's fun to be a part because anyone at any time could shine on a different weekend. From a personal experience, I feel like there's definitely still a big pay divide between men and women, which completely sucks because I'm turning up to work every day doing my job, and it's not my fault that there's not the numbers in the women's racing. — Bex Baraona, Ibis Factory Racing