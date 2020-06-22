Video: The Rise Sessions a DIY Setup at Salon du Vélo Montréal

Jun 22, 2020
by The Rise  

Back in March, The Rise was invited to Montreal’s Salon Du Vélo and their mission was fairly simple: Build a DIY park and ride it all weekend with the crew. They were given creative freedom to build whatever they wanted in a designated space, so they built a few ramps out of pallets and plywood and played with different setup ideas. With only a few ramps to play with, the boys wasted no time getting creative and made an awesome session out of it.

Huge thanks to Salon Du Vélo for giving us a much appreciated opportunity to ride something new during the long Canadian winter.

Regions in Article
Montréal

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos The Rise Slopestyle


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Yessss! The rise!!
  • 1 0
 Amazing riding!

