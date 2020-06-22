Video: The Rise Sessions a DIY Setup at Salon du Vélo Montréal

Back in March, The Rise
was invited to Montreal’s Salon Du Vélo and their mission was fairly simple: Build a DIY park and ride it all weekend with the crew. They were given creative freedom to build whatever they wanted in a designated space, so they built a few ramps out of pallets and plywood and played with different setup ideas. With only a few ramps to play with, the boys wasted no time getting creative and made an awesome session out of it.
Huge thanks to Salon Du Vélo for giving us a much appreciated opportunity to ride something new during the long Canadian winter.
