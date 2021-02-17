Video: Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team Gets Sendy in Squamish Ahead of the 2021 Season

We’re proud to continue racing in the Enduro World Series with our partner, Race Face Performance Products, and our three dedicated athletes, Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau. We’ve built a dedicated program over the years with our long-term partners and athletes, by staying committed to the enduro discipline.
The riders’ ability to perform on and off the racetrack and engage with mountain bikers around the world has made for an unforgettable chapter in racing. 2020 was a challenging year, however we landed on the top step of the podium for two out of three races - and we’re excited to keep up that momentum in 2021.
Jesse Melamed
|The Rocky Mountain enduro program has been one of the most consistently high-performing teams throughout the first 8 years of the EWS. Thanks to the best supporting sponsors and structure you could ask for, the team has achieved podium results in every year of its existence. Rocky Mountain has stuck with me through the lows to get me back to the highs and onto the top step of the podium. I am proud to have been a part of this legacy since the beginning and stoked for the coming season!"—Jesse Melamed
Rémi Gauvin
|I am really happy to sign with the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team for another year. 2021 marks my 7th year with Rocky Mountain and 4th year as a member of our current team structure. Working with Rocky Mountain and Race Face, two brands from my own backyard, has been an amazing experience over the past few years. We have one of the strongest team on the circuit, fast bikes, and work with some of the best partners in the industry. I’m excited to get to Europe to show the world what myself and our team is capable of in 2021!"—Rémi Gauvin
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
|Staying at the sharp end of the field requires a strong program and we’ve built that the past few years with our sponsors, staff, and my teammates. We’ve not only learned how to be with each other, but also how to work together. That’s what makes our team solid and allows us to perform our best. I’m preparing to be ready to rise up to the challenge of staying on top.—Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
2021 Enduro World Series events
Rounds 1 and 2 – Val Di Fassa ITA | 23 - 26 June
Rounds 3 and 4 – La Thuile ITA | 8 - 11 July
Rounds 5 and 6 – Loudenvielle FRA | 2 - 5 September
Round 7 – Crans-Montana SUI | 11 - 12 September
Round 8 – Pietra Ligure ITA | 25 - 26 September
Round 9 – Tweed Valley GBR | 2 - 3 October2021 Team Partners
Race Face – Handlebar, stem, wheels, apparel, protection
FOX – Suspension, seatpost
Shimano – Drivetrain, brakes, shoes
Maxxis – Tires
Smith – Helmets, eyewear
K Capital – Capital Market Advisory
CushCore – Tire inserts
Reform Technologies – Saddles
RideWrap – Frame protection
EVOC – Travel bags
OneUp Components – Chain guides, tools
FSA – Headsets
Photography: @Margus
