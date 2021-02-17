Video: Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team Gets Sendy in Squamish Ahead of the 2021 Season

The Rocky Mountain enduro program has been one of the most consistently high-performing teams throughout the first 8 years of the EWS. Thanks to the best supporting sponsors and structure you could ask for, the team has achieved podium results in every year of its existence. Rocky Mountain has stuck with me through the lows to get me back to the highs and onto the top step of the podium. I am proud to have been a part of this legacy since the beginning and stoked for the coming season!" — Jesse Melamed