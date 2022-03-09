Video: The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team Is Ready for 2022

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain Bicycles
The Rocky Mountain Race Face team first came together back in 2018 and has left its mark on enduro racing over the past four years. Our long relationship with Race Face dates back to 1993, when our two brands were under one roof designing product to meet the needs of aggressive riders. Fast forward nearly 30 years and while our two brands have grown and separated, the historical bond is as strong as ever.
At the heart of the Rocky Mountain Race Face team are our riders; Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Rémi Gauvin. These talented Canadians have all been on the program since its inception and have risen to the top while taking on the best in the world. The riders’ ability to perform on and off the track has made for an unforgettable period in racing.
The mutual dedication between our brands and athletes has built a powerful and memorable enduro program. This team has been an exciting chapter in the long history between Rocky Mountain and Race Face, and we’re stoked to be back for another year.
Jesse Melamed
|I think the fact that ALN, Remi, and I have been on the program for so long, really shows our sponsors commitment to racing, and their commitment to us.”—Jesse Melamed
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
|To actually have an environment that pushes everyone’s own level to their own top performance…there’s not a lot more you could ask for.”—Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
|A lot of teams say they’re a family, but the shear amount of time we’ve spent together…we actually pretty much are a family.”—Rémi Gauvin
2022 Enduro World Series events
Round 1 – Tweed Valley, GBR | 4 - 5 June
Round 2 – Petzen Jamaica, AUT | 18 - 19 June
Round 3 – Val di Fassa, ITA | 25 - 26 June
Round 4 – Whistler, CAN | 6 - 7 August
Round 5 – Burke, USA | 13 - 14 August
Round 6 – Sugarloaf, USA | 20 - 21 August
Round 7 – Crans-Montana, SUI | 17 - 18 September
Round 8 - Loudenvielle, FRA | 24 - 25 September
Photos by: @Margus Video by: @PeterWojnar
