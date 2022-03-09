close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team Is Ready for 2022

Mar 9, 2022
by Rocky Mountain  


PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain Bicycles

The Rocky Mountain Race Face team first came together back in 2018 and has left its mark on enduro racing over the past four years. Our long relationship with Race Face dates back to 1993, when our two brands were under one roof designing product to meet the needs of aggressive riders. Fast forward nearly 30 years and while our two brands have grown and separated, the historical bond is as strong as ever.

At the heart of the Rocky Mountain Race Face team are our riders; Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Rémi Gauvin. These talented Canadians have all been on the program since its inception and have risen to the top while taking on the best in the world. The riders’ ability to perform on and off the track has made for an unforgettable period in racing.

The mutual dedication between our brands and athletes has built a powerful and memorable enduro program. This team has been an exciting chapter in the long history between Rocky Mountain and Race Face, and we’re stoked to be back for another year.

2022 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team



Jesse Melamed


bigquotesI think the fact that ALN, Remi, and I have been on the program for so long, really shows our sponsors commitment to racing, and their commitment to us.”Jesse Melamed













2022 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team





Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


bigquotesTo actually have an environment that pushes everyone’s own level to their own top performance…there’s not a lot more you could ask for.”Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


















Rémi Gauvin


bigquotesA lot of teams say they’re a family, but the shear amount of time we’ve spent together…we actually pretty much are a family.”Rémi Gauvin













Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team









2022 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team








2022 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team


2022 Enduro World Series events

Round 1 – Tweed Valley, GBR | 4 - 5 June
Round 2 – Petzen Jamaica, AUT | 18 - 19 June
Round 3 – Val di Fassa, ITA | 25 - 26 June
Round 4 – Whistler, CAN | 6 - 7 August
Round 5 – Burke, USA | 13 - 14 August
Round 6 – Sugarloaf, USA | 20 - 21 August
Round 7 – Crans-Montana, SUI | 17 - 18 September
Round 8 - Loudenvielle, FRA | 24 - 25 September

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team



Photos by: @Margus
Video by: @PeterWojnar


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Race Face Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Which MTB Innovations Do We Actually Need?
76076 views
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup
60172 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
59280 views
Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel
56307 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
49589 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
36898 views
Randoms: Sedona Mountain Bike Festival 2022
30775 views
Slack Randoms: Plant-Based Bikes, VR Climbing & More
30078 views

19 Comments

  • 9 1
 What team? All I see is disembodied heads.


But really, hands down the coolest bunch of people and best team on the circuit.
  • 5 0
 Look ma! No hands!
  • 6 0
 Good luck in 2022!
Random thought - You should do a series where you 3 ride and rate Jesse’s dad’s trails. Wink
  • 1 0
 That sounds like a fun day in the woods. Let's get it on the books @JesseMelamed
  • 6 0
 And it happened again - Petzen Jamaica hahaha
  • 5 0
 Cool hunter camo colorways! Rocky is a sick company. Good luck to the team this year!
  • 6 0
 Duck Hunter 2022
  • 2 0
 @JesseMelamed: Jesse hey brother! My 10yo son rides the Rocky Reaper with 26" wheels... it is like a mini Altitude for the groms. He is just in fourth grade and already an intimidating rider, not least of all because he rides a real bike. We are so stoked on Rocky and the bikes they make for kids; I hope you guys keep up your support for junior riders also! I also listened to some podcasts you were on and learned a lot about bike setup in those discussions (thank you). Good luck this year mate!
  • 1 0
 "I think the fact that ALN, Remi, and I have been on the program for so long, really shows our sponsors commitment to racing, and their commitment to us.”—Jesse Melamed

I would say, it also shows how good you guys are and how you are so consistent in getting top results. You guys are also Awsome.
  • 2 0
 Just looking at the EWS schedule again... so stoked there are more races in North America. Just need to add back some south america and Oceania and the W in EWS will almost make sense again
  • 1 0
 Yea ... Kits look Sick !!!!!! Just Bummed there are no West Coast EWS Tracks this year .... I want to play but no way I can afford $10 bucks a gallon Diesel to race that far away ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡
  • 1 0
 Whistler is only a 20 hour drive! See you there?
  • 3 0
 YEW! Super stoked for another season!
  • 3 0
 Possibly the most likeable team on the circuit.
  • 3 0
 Soft spoken trail raiders, good luck and have fun guys!
  • 3 1
 Digging the camo this year.
  • 3 1
 Did Rémi lose a bet?
  • 9 0
 No bets were lost in the shaving of this head.
  • 1 0
 good to see an another season of f.r.i.e.n.d.s is about to drop

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009040
Mobile Version of Website