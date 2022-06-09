Video: The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team Returns to Scotland for Round 1 of the 2022 EWS

After a long eight months away from the track, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team is finally back at it! Returning to where they finished off last year, Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Rémi Gauvin find themselves back in Scotland’s beautiful Tweed Valley to kick off the EWS season.
From suspension setup with Fox to 610 mm bar testing with Remi, process talks with ALN, and a mullet that would make Jaromir Jagr proud, this season’s premiere starts the year off right. This is season 4 of The Jank Files.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Jesse Melamed
